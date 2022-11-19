Selling on the stock market: Is Crocs a buy?





Crocodile (CROX 3.16%) the stock jumped immediately after its earnings report in early November. This update showed strong sales growth and robust profitability during the sales period that ended in late September. These victories also came despite major pressures on the footwear industry. But shares of Crocs continue to underperform a broader weak market this year. Through mid-November, the stock is down more than 24%, compared to a 17% drop in the S&P500. Let’s see if this underperformance simply reflects additional risks to the business or instead creates a compelling buying opportunity. The latest trends There was a lot to like about Crocs’ latest earnings report. While rival Nike experienced weak global growth due to slowing demand in China and the United States, Crocs had a strong back-to-school season. Sales rose 20% in its main footwear brand after adjusting for changes in exchange rates. Operating profit margin fell due to increased costs, but remained high at 28% of sales. This success meant less pressure to cut prices even as consumers became more selective in this time of inflation. “Our outstanding third quarter results,” CEO Andrew Rees said in a press release, “are a testament to the strength of the Crocs and HeyDude brands.” By contrast, Crocs believes that much of the recent spike in transportation costs and inventory will continue to pressure earnings through 2023. Earnings are also being hurt by the strength of the US dollar. And inventories have more than doubled year-over-year, which could add risk around the upcoming holiday shopping season. Crocs is risky However, most of this increase in inventory comes from the addition of the HeyDude business. As a result, Crocs doesn’t seem in danger of having to cut prices over the holidays. Management has just raised its 2022 outlook to 17% growth in its core business. The acquisition of HeyDude also brings no negative surprises so far, and is on track to contribute to sales and earnings growth this year. These factors, combined with Crocs’ low valuation, could make the stock an attractive buy right now. Shares are valued at 1.9 times annual revenue, compared to 2.8 for Deckersand 3.6 for Nike. The profitability of Crocs is also far superior to that of either of these two shoe giants. Investors may still want to err on the side of caution before jumping into the action today. The industry is highly sensitive to economic growth trends, which could continue to slow through 2023. And while Crocs hasn’t come under intense pressure from rivals’ price cuts, such promotions could pick up speed during the holiday season and early next year. This situation would jeopardize its impressive profit margin and threaten a key pillar of the stock’s bullish thesis. Still, management deserves credit for outperforming its peers in a volatile industry and for making a bold but profitable bet on growing its portfolio. Success here makes it more likely that Crocs can deliver impressive returns in the industry. That’s why growth stocks deserve a place on your watch list, if not in your portfolio, right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/11/19/stock-market-sell-off-is-crocs-a-buy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos