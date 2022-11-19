- Stocks rise as investors assess Fed rate moves in 2023
- Treasury yields rise on tougher talks with the Fed
- Treasury Yield Curve Inversions Point to Recession
- Oil slides on rate hike, Chinese growth concerns
Business
Global stocks gain on hopes recession warning will force Fed’s hand
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Global stocks edged higher and a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday, a sign that the U.S. economy will stagnate next year and investors hope to induce the Federal Reserve to back off its aggressive interest rate hike.
Surprisingly strong retail sales data this week hammered home the idea that the Fed will tighten monetary policy further, even as muted pressures on consumer and producer prices suggest inflation has peaked and would allow lower rates.
Treasury yields rose for a second day following hawkish comments Thursday from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said rates needed to rise to at least a range between 5% and 5.25% to be “sufficiently restrictive” to curb inflation.
The remarks were a blow to investors who had bet rates would peak at 5% or lower. Futures contracts now show the fed funds rate at 5.05% by May, up from 3.83% currently . But futures also show rates will fall to 4.66% in December 2023 on expectations that the Fed is poised to ease policy as the economy weakens.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins added to the Fed’s hardline stance, telling CNBC that with little evidence price pressures are easing, policymakers may need another rate hike. 75 basis points to control inflation.
Three senior European politicians have also said the European Central Bank needs to raise rates enough to dampen growth, as it is also battling high inflation.
“Where we think the market is getting it wrong is pricing in rate cuts next year,” said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management. .
“Powell has often argued that ‘we’re worried that if you release too quickly you’ll have a second bout of inflation,’ and that’s not something they want to repeat,” Mullarkey said, referring to the chairman of the Fed. Jerome Powell.
The market faces a recession next year as the yield spread between two- and 10-year Treasuries was -71 basis points, an inversion of the yield curve that did not reach such highs. depths since at least 2000.
When yields are lower on the 10-year note than on the two-year note, a security that reflects interest rate expectations, it suggests a slowdown or worse and that the Fed will cut rates to boost inflation. economy.
The impact of rising rates was felt in housing, where sales of existing homes in the United States fell for a ninth consecutive record month in October, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached a peak in 20 years.
The yield on the two-year note rose 7.7 basis points to 4.531%, well above the yield on the 10-year note, which rose 5 basis points to 3.823%.
The MSCI Global Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.48% but was heading for a loss of about 0.5% on the week, after hitting recent two-month highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) 1.16%, its best one-day performance in more than a week.
Inflows into global equity funds hit their highest level in 35 weeks in the week ending Wednesday, according to a report from Bank of America (BofA), as investor optimism intensified.
Stocks rose on Wall Street in a choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.48% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 0.01%. For the week, the Dow was unchanged, the S&P 500 fell 0.69% and the Nasdaq lost 1.57%.
The euro fell 0.35% to $1.0324, after hitting a four-month high of $1.0481 hit on Tuesday as some policymakers urged caution on tightening.
The yen weakened 0.15% against the dollar to 140.41.
Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 0.45% amid reports that Beijing had asked banks to check bond market liquidity after soaring yields caused losses for some investors.
There were also fears that a rise in COVID-19 cases in China could jeopardize plans to ease tough movement restrictions that have strangled the economy.
The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.1% as data showed inflation hit a 40-year high as a weak yen fueled import costs.
Oil fell around 2% and recorded its second weekly decline, under pressure from concerns over weakening demand in China and further hikes in US interest rates.
U.S. crude futures fell $1.56 to settle at $80.08 a barrel, while Brent settled down $2.16 at $87.62.
US gold futures settled down 0.5% at $1,754.4 an ounce.
Bitcoin fell 0.31% to $16,634.00.
Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Matthew Lewis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-pix-2022-11-18/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Global stocks gain on hopes recession warning will force Fed’s hand
- Long-lost pigeon species ‘rediscovered’ in Papua New Guinea
- Chinese President Xi Jinping takes on Trudeau at G-20
- CCM Hockey launches CCM HOCKEY HOUSE in Toronto to provide players with the ultimate hockey experience
- Epic Lawsuit Alleges Google Paid Activision Blizzard $360 Million To Stop Play Store Rival
- World Cup 2022 live online: Opening ceremony and game updates, USMNT and the latest Mexico news
- Veteran comedian, theater actor Tariq Teddy dies in Lahore
- JROTC collects food and clothing for local families
- Pakistan holds its breath for new army chief as Imran Khan stages mass protest
- Hunt acknowledges the effects of Brexit on UK trade but says it could lift barriers.
- Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh and a host of Bollywood stars light up Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai
- Big Tech layoffs are a dystopian job market fiction