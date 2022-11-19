FERC Enforcement Settlements Climb to $57.5M in FY22 as Uri Market Manipulation Investigation Continues





Diving Brief: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved 11 enforcement office settlement agreements totaling $57.5 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to nine approved agreements totaling $7.9 million in fiscal year 21, according to the agencies. annual performance report released Thursday.

The enforcement office opened 21 investigations in FY22, up from a dozen the previous year, targeting potential market manipulation, possible pricing violations and potential misrepresentations prohibited by the duty of candor rule agencies, among others, Samantha Maurera FERC attorney, said at the agencies monthly meeting.

FERC staff are investigating possible market manipulation during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, FERC Chairman Richard Glick said at a press conference. He did not provide details. Overview of the dive: There was a lull in enforcement activity before FERC Commissioner James Danly succeeded Neil Chatterjee as chairman in late 2020, according to Glick. It’s important to have the cop on the street, Glick said. People will think twice before trying to engage in market manipulation, before trying to escape another commission rule. Some of the companies that enter into agreements with the fulfillment office are New Energy ConstellationDynegy Marketing and Trade, Energwise Global Technologies, which goes through CPower, and Salem Port Power Developmentaccording to the report. In FY22, FERC’s Audit and Accounting Division completed 12 audits of utility, natural gas, and pipeline companies, with 51 findings of non-compliance and $158 million. dollars in refunds and other recoveries. Reimbursements and recoveries were linked to the improper application of costs related to the merger, lobbying, charitable donations, membership dues and employment discrimination settlement costs, among other findings, according to the report. According to the report, some transmission system owners included construction-in-progress, known as CWIP, in their rate base when they weren’t allowed to. The CWIP, an incentive that FERC can authorize, allows a company to recover construction costs as they arise without waiting to file a rate case after a transmission facility is completed. Recent audit activity found that effective procedures and controls were lacking to ensure full compliance with the terms of commission orders approving transmission incentive rate treatments, the enforcement office said. More robust procedures and controls could have prevented non-compliance with FERC rules, according to the report.

