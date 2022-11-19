Wall St Week Ahead With Black Friday coming, investors are turning to US consumer stocks

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) – As the most important shopping period of the year approaches, some investors are betting battered consumer stocks will benefit if inflation continues to fall and retail sales remain strong .

Consumer discretionary stocks, a group whose members span the gamut from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to retailer Target Corp (TGT.N), took a hit. by soaring prices, with the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector falling nearly 33% year-to-date, compared to a fall of nearly 17% for the broader index.

Still, recent data showed signs that inflation could ease back in the face of stronger-than-expected retail spending, prompting cautious optimism that the economy could avoid a recession or experience only a mild slowdown. Investors poured $1.05 billion net into consumer discretionary stocks over the past week, the sixth-largest weekly inflows since 2008, according to data from BofA Global Research.

Upcoming Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States and traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year, could give investors a better idea of ​​how much consumers are opening up their wallets.

There are some questions about real consumer strength, so it’s going to be a tricky holiday season, said Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma. Everyone is looking at consumer strength and so far the consumer has held firm.

Yruma is bullish on retailers Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Target. He thinks, however, that it may be too early to bet on the sector as a whole since inflation remains high by historical standards while many on Wall Street fear that the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve will not leads to a recession in the United States.

To be sure, consumer stocks have had more than their fair share of woes this year.

Target shares plunged on Tuesday after the company warned of “dramatic changes” in consumer behavior that were hurting demand. Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer, said Oct. 27 that it was bracing for slower growth because “people’s budgets are tight” due to inflation.

Shares of the companies are down 29.6% and 43.5% year-to-date, respectively.

While retail sales in October were strong, data suggests subprime auto loan defaults are rising and high-income buyers are starting to decline, Morgan Stanley economists said in a note Friday.

“The consumer has been a mainstay of strength this year, but as rates continue to rise and the labor market slows, consumers will have no choice but to cut spending,” the economists at the company. The bank’s analysts are underweight the consumer discretionary sector.

Others, however, see reason to remain optimistic – even in the face of a potential economic downturn.

“Recession fears are so embedded in this group,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. “If we have a mild recession…they’ll do just fine from now on.” He is betting that stocks of retailers, hotels and restaurants will outperform the rest of the sector over the coming year.

Falling valuations of some companies can also give investors breathing room if the economy slows, said Bobby Griffin, an analyst at Raymond James. His company has a strong “buy” in shares of Home Depot Inc (HD.N), which are trading at a 15% discount to their historical price-earnings multiple.

“We’ve had this fear of inflation all year and the consumer has held up pretty well so far,” he said.

At the same time, signs of consumer strength could also be a wake-up call for the inflation-fighting Fed, bolstering the case for the central bank to press ahead with policy tightening. monetary policy which has pressured markets and undermined risk appetite this year.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, believes signs that consumers are unaffected by the rate hike could lead to a higher-than-expected spike in the Fed’s rate hike cycle.

“If we were skeptical, the worst is behind us,” he said.

Reporting by David Randall in New York Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.