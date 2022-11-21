Young successful director Anil Ravipudi, known for his comedic films, is set to make his OTT debut with a comedy show called Comedy Stock Exchange.

The comedy show will be hosted by Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai. Anil Ravipudi will be the president of the show. Several comedians Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari and Gnaneshwar will be seen as comedians who will make the audience laugh.

The 10-episode show will premiere on Telugu OTT Aha platform on December 10, 2022. A promo of the show was also released. Keep watching this space for exciting OTT updates.

