Grindr stock soars 300% after company goes public





Grindr displays its banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when the company goes public. (Getty)

Shares of queer dating app Grindr soared more than 300% after the company went public. The app’s stock quickly rose exponentially shortly after executives officially rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday (November 18), the FinancialTimes reports. After successfully completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, shares went from $16.90 to $71.51 in a matter of moments, likely due to the number of shareholders opting to redeem their investment after its completion. NYSE present the surprisingly queer ceremony to celebrate the company’s IPO, with drag performers and queer performers showing the stock market how it’s done. ” In public ? They were too,” the NYSE said in a tweet. The company originally announced its merger with Spac Tiga Acquisition Corp in May, with working capital valued at $1.6 billion and an estimated post-deal enterprise value of $2.1 billion. Grindr itself expected to receive proceeds of approximately $384 million, but due to the number of shareholders choosing to early redeem their investments and a $100 million forward purchase agreement, the sum fell to $284 million. At the time of writing, the current stock sits at $36.50, more than double the original opening price. Managing Director George Arison said: Today marks an important milestone not just for the Grindr team, but for the LGBTQ community we serve. “I am excited to work with our team and our investors as we continue to grow our platform and improve critical social infrastructure for a traditionally underserved community. In preparation for its IPO, Grindr reportedly announced a new management team in September. Arison, who founded online car sales company Shift, was named CEO, while Vanna Krantz was named chief financial officer. The company, which launched in 2009, reported at least 11 million daily users in 2021 and more than 260 million daily messages. G. Raymond Zage III, who will join Grindr’s Board of Directors, said: I am exceptionally proud to bring Grindr to the public market, where it is poised to deliver on its promise to the community and ultimately to all stakeholders as we execute on our strategy to grow and build value.

