Beijing Stock Exchange launches benchmark as it seeks to attract investors





Content of the article SHANGHAI The benchmark Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) index opened 2% in its debut on Monday as the one-year market loaded with favoring small innovative companies tries to build liquidity and close the gap with the larger Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. The publication of the BSE 50 index is part of a series of measures designed to stimulate investor interest, including plans to halve trading fees, allow margin financing and introduce branding of the market. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article The first anniversary package aims to attract new capital and accelerate initial public offerings (IPOs) in a market endorsed by President Xi Jinping with a mandate to fund innovative small companies called little giants that specialize in niche sectors. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article It’s a common prosperity in funding, said Zhou Yunnan, founder of NS Capital Co, referring to Xi’s push for social equality that has led to the crackdown on tech giants such as Alibaba Group and Tencent. Holdings. But he added that a shortage of liquidity is the most pressing start-up problem facing the exchange, which competes for capital with the biggest exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen. The combined daily turnover of the 126 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange is only about 1 billion yuan ($140.47 million), less than that of the most actively traded stock listed in Beijing. Shanghai. The rollout of the BSE 50 index, which tracks the biggest exchange companies including Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber Co and BTR New Material Group, will provide a tool to monitor overall performance, chief executive Sui Qiang said in comments. on the ESB website. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Several fund houses are in talks to develop investment products based on the index, which will improve market liquidity and investor structure, he added. The gauge rose more than 3% in early trading, bucking the broader market bearish trend as the number of COVID-19 cases surge in the capital Beijing. So far this year, 50 companies have raised a total of 10 billion yuan through IPOs on the Beijing Stock Exchange, according to Refinitiv data. By contrast, more than 100 companies raised 203.5 billion yuan in Shanghai’s technology-focused STAR Market, while 164 billion yuan was raised in Shenzhen-based startup ChiNext through 133 IPOs. Zhu Haibin, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities, expects the IPO market to grow rapidly next year on the back of improved liquidity. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article We expect 2023 to be a key turning point that will see the Beijing Stock Exchange grow bigger and stronger, Zhu wrote in a report to clients. Mandy Zhu, head of global banking in China at UBS, said the Swiss bank still had little exposure to the Beijing stock market, but was watching its development closely. The Beijing stock exchange helps nurture the little giants, who may consider moving to other Chinese stock exchanges or listing in Hong Kong. This will create opportunities for our investment banking business. ($1 = 7.1192 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Jason Xue; Editing by Jamie Freed) Share this article on your social network Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/beijing-stock-exchange-launches-benchmark-index-as-it-seeks-to-lure-investors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos