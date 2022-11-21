Why did Chinese stocks fall 13% in October 2022?

| Getty Images

Key points to remember

The Hang Seng Index, a Hong Kong stock index that includes many Chinese companies, is down more than 36% year-to-date and 13% over the month.

The downfall came after Xi Jinping locked in a groundbreaking third term as chairman of the Communist Party of China

Foreigners feared that the Communist Party’s new leadership, full of Xi loyalists, would signal an economically less liberal future for China and a prioritization of state-owned enterprises.

The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s main stock market index, fell 13.4% in the 30 days to October 28 and 36.14% since the start of the year. The majority of the index drop was caused by a crash in the prices of major Chinese stocks, including shares of companies like Tencent and Alibaba.

So what caused this crash and how should investors react? Well, break it down.

What was happening with Chinese stocks?

Since the beginning of the year, Chinese equities have been on a downward trend, but this trend accelerated in October. The Hang Seng index saw its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis, clearly showing how dire the situation is for Chinese companies.

In a single weekend, Chinese companies listed on the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese companies listed in the United States, lost more than $73 billion in value, down 14%.

These declines prompted many foreign investors to sell their Chinese holdings. American Certificates of Deposit (ADR), a tool that makes it easier for American investors to buy foreign stocks, of the five largest Chinese stocks fell more than $52 billion.

Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo and JD.com, have been hit the hardest.

What happened in the wider market?

It’s no secret that this has been a turbulent year for global markets, but the crash in Chinese equities was even faster than the falls in other markets.

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is down just under 19% compared to 36% for the Hang Sengs at the end of last month. The FTSE 100, a major index in London, has fallen 6.1% since the start of the year.

Considering the sharp drop in Chinese markets while other indexes have since edged up or been flat, something outside of global economic uncertainty has clearly impacted the Chinese market.

The crash itself

It’s usually hard to pinpoint the exact reasons, but the Hang Seng fell a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed a third term as leader of the Communist Party of China, and thus the country.

From 1982 to 2018, there was a constitutional limit of two consecutive terms for presidents of the Communist Party of China. Jinping’s third consecutive term defied convention and raised concern among international investors.

Another source of concern is the fact that Premier Li Keqiang is retiring. Li was seen as a counterbalance to Xi’s economic policies. Many economists believe Xi will prioritize state-owned companies over private ones, which could impact the growth of companies listed on China’s stock market.

Those replacing Li and other key figures in the Communist Party leadership are generally seen as Xi supporters.

In Party meetings, the Communist Party has emphasized national security. This and recent opposition to Taiwan independence have also led investors to fear that the country may implement more protectionist policies or crack down on big tech companies operating globally.

In short, investors are much more uncertain about how the Chinese government will run the country over the next few years than they were a month ago. On top of that, beliefs about Xi Jinping’s political priorities are painting a negative picture for Chinese companies internationally, leading to a sell-off in domestic stocks.

Zero-COVID

Another major source of risk that worries international investors in China’s zero COVID policy. This policy responds to even small outbreaks of the disease with mass testing and week-long shutdowns in major cities, putting significant pressure on the country’s economy.

This policy has been very effective in reducing deaths from the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, since the start of the pandemic, 28,061 people in China have died from Covid compared to more than one million deaths in the United States. This is despite the fact that China has roughly quadrupled the population of the United States.

Xi Jinping is a supporter of the zero-COVID policy and the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party is now largely made up of people loyal to Xi. This means that the continuation of this policy is likely. Many investors fear continued shutdowns could slow the growth of China’s economy, which has also contributed to the stock market sell-off.

What investors can do

In light of the crash in Chinese stocks, investors are faced with a few options.

One step investors can take is to buy the dip, investing in Chinese stocks in response to their falling prices. If Xi Jinping’s third term doesn’t lead to more protectionist policies or a crackdown on Chinese tech companies outside the country, it could represent an opportunity for investors to buy stocks at a discount as more other investors fear for their future.

On the other hand, predictions about the future of Chinese markets may come true. President Xi may choose to prioritize state-owned companies over publicly listed ones. The Communist Party could also crack down on companies operating in overseas markets and continued lockdowns in line with the country’s zero COVID policy could slow or reverse China’s post-pandemic recovery.

To predict what will happen would require a crystal ball. If you’re interested in foreign stocks, adding Chinese companies to your portfolio now may give you a chance to buy low, but there are obvious risks in doing so.

The last word

Although it’s been a turbulent year for markets in general, China’s stock market has seen a sell-off in recent weeks, largely due to Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in the country. Many fear that this could slow the economy’s recovery from COVID or lead to increased government intervention in publicly traded companies.

