Business
Why did Chinese stocks fall 13% in October 2022?
Key points to remember
- The Hang Seng Index, a Hong Kong stock index that includes many Chinese companies, is down more than 36% year-to-date and 13% over the month.
- The downfall came after Xi Jinping locked in a groundbreaking third term as chairman of the Communist Party of China
- Foreigners feared that the Communist Party’s new leadership, full of Xi loyalists, would signal an economically less liberal future for China and a prioritization of state-owned enterprises.
The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s main stock market index, fell 13.4% in the 30 days to October 28 and 36.14% since the start of the year. The majority of the index drop was caused by a crash in the prices of major Chinese stocks, including shares of companies like Tencent and Alibaba.
So what caused this crash and how should investors react? Well, break it down.
What was happening with Chinese stocks?
Since the beginning of the year, Chinese equities have been on a downward trend, but this trend accelerated in October. The Hang Seng index saw its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis, clearly showing how dire the situation is for Chinese companies.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
In a single weekend, Chinese companies listed on the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese companies listed in the United States, lost more than $73 billion in value, down 14%.
These declines prompted many foreign investors to sell their Chinese holdings. American Certificates of Deposit (ADR), a tool that makes it easier for American investors to buy foreign stocks, of the five largest Chinese stocks fell more than $52 billion.
Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo and JD.com, have been hit the hardest.
What happened in the wider market?
It’s no secret that this has been a turbulent year for global markets, but the crash in Chinese equities was even faster than the falls in other markets.
Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is down just under 19% compared to 36% for the Hang Sengs at the end of last month. The FTSE 100, a major index in London, has fallen 6.1% since the start of the year.
Considering the sharp drop in Chinese markets while other indexes have since edged up or been flat, something outside of global economic uncertainty has clearly impacted the Chinese market.
The crash itself
It’s usually hard to pinpoint the exact reasons, but the Hang Seng fell a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed a third term as leader of the Communist Party of China, and thus the country.
From 1982 to 2018, there was a constitutional limit of two consecutive terms for presidents of the Communist Party of China. Jinping’s third consecutive term defied convention and raised concern among international investors.
Another source of concern is the fact that Premier Li Keqiang is retiring. Li was seen as a counterbalance to Xi’s economic policies. Many economists believe Xi will prioritize state-owned companies over private ones, which could impact the growth of companies listed on China’s stock market.
Those replacing Li and other key figures in the Communist Party leadership are generally seen as Xi supporters.
In Party meetings, the Communist Party has emphasized national security. This and recent opposition to Taiwan independence have also led investors to fear that the country may implement more protectionist policies or crack down on big tech companies operating globally.
In short, investors are much more uncertain about how the Chinese government will run the country over the next few years than they were a month ago. On top of that, beliefs about Xi Jinping’s political priorities are painting a negative picture for Chinese companies internationally, leading to a sell-off in domestic stocks.
Zero-COVID
Another major source of risk that worries international investors in China’s zero COVID policy. This policy responds to even small outbreaks of the disease with mass testing and week-long shutdowns in major cities, putting significant pressure on the country’s economy.
This policy has been very effective in reducing deaths from the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, since the start of the pandemic, 28,061 people in China have died from Covid compared to more than one million deaths in the United States. This is despite the fact that China has roughly quadrupled the population of the United States.
Xi Jinping is a supporter of the zero-COVID policy and the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party is now largely made up of people loyal to Xi. This means that the continuation of this policy is likely. Many investors fear continued shutdowns could slow the growth of China’s economy, which has also contributed to the stock market sell-off.
What investors can do
In light of the crash in Chinese stocks, investors are faced with a few options.
One step investors can take is to buy the dip, investing in Chinese stocks in response to their falling prices. If Xi Jinping’s third term doesn’t lead to more protectionist policies or a crackdown on Chinese tech companies outside the country, it could represent an opportunity for investors to buy stocks at a discount as more other investors fear for their future.
On the other hand, predictions about the future of Chinese markets may come true. President Xi may choose to prioritize state-owned companies over publicly listed ones. The Communist Party could also crack down on companies operating in overseas markets and continued lockdowns in line with the country’s zero COVID policy could slow or reverse China’s post-pandemic recovery.
To predict what will happen would require a crystal ball. If you’re interested in foreign stocks, adding Chinese companies to your portfolio now may give you a chance to buy low, but there are obvious risks in doing so.
The last word
Although it’s been a turbulent year for markets in general, China’s stock market has seen a sell-off in recent weeks, largely due to Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in the country. Many fear that this could slow the economy’s recovery from COVID or lead to increased government intervention in publicly traded companies.
Q.ai eliminates investment assumptions. Our artificial intelligence scours the markets for the best investments for all kinds of risk tolerances and economic situations. Then, it bundles them into convenient investment kits like the Global Trends Toolkit.
Even better, you can activate Wallet Protection at all times to protect your gains and reduce your losses, regardless of the sector in which you invest.
Download Q.ai today to access AI-powered investment strategies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/qai/2022/11/20/why-did-chinese-stocks-drop-some-13-in-october-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why did Chinese stocks fall 13% in October 2022?
- Hear Kinzinger’s prediction about McCarthy, should he be elected Speaker of the House
- When will Covid blues become clinical depression? – Irish Times
- Another Toshakhana scandal involving Imran Khan emerges
- Elon Musk overturns Kanye West, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban
- ‘Power Rangers’ actor Jason David Frank dies aged 49
- Top selling early Google Pixel smartphones reported by Deal Stripe
- Denver Broncos lose embarrassingly 22-16 to Las Vegas Raiders
- Health officials advise flu and COVID prevention as hospitals overcrowded
- Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC
- Djokovic defeats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title
- How a North Korean deserter became a South Korean wrestling champion – BBC News