Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops Over 450, Nifty Near 18,200; Easy Trip Planners rally 20%, Nykaa loses 3%
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Jet Airways lenders are keeping open the possibility of selling 11 planes from the defunct carrier, pushing the airline into liquidation as they grow increasingly frustrated with the delay in executing the resolution plan.
Price as of Nov 21, 2022 10:04 amClick on company names for their live prices.
Archean Chemical Industries IPOs at an 11% Premium to IPO Price
Archean Chemical Industries (ACIL) made a strong debut on Dalal Street as its shares listed on Monday at Rs 450 each on NSE, an 11% premium to its issue price of Rs 407. The actor specialist marine chemicals debuted at a 10% per cent premium at Rs 449 over the issue price given on BSE.
These 10 stocks are gaining in morning trades even though indices are falling
Price as of Nov 21, 2022 09:41Click on company names for their live prices.
SENSEX DROPS TO OVER 450 POINTS
There is a strong tailwind and a strong headwind that can influence the market now. The tailwind is the sharp drop in Brent Crude to $86.75, which is a big macro positive for India. But this tailwind is unlikely to push the market higher, as the headwind, in the form of steady downward momentum in the recent uptrend of the market, is very strong. The optimism from the recent decline is that US inflation has run its course and the market will likely wait for further data on the direction of US inflation and interest rates. So now is the time to play defensively rather than taking risky shots on goal. Cautious defensive plays can be a good short-term strategy.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Tata Steel, NBI among most active stocks on NSE
Price as of Nov 21, 2022 09:19Click on company names for their live prices.
Opening Bell: Sensex falls above 300 points, Nifty below 18,250 points; Easy Trip Planners rally 20%, Nykaa loses 3%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips on 150 points; Clever below 18,250
Asian markets worried about COVID outbreaks in China and Fed outlook
Asian stock markets turned hesitant on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in China, while bonds and the dollar braced for more U.S. monetary policy updates.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 51.5 points, or 0.28%, at 18,296, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms red candles on daily and weekly charts
Indicating buys based on support at the 18,200 zones, the Nifty Main Index made a bearish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart today. The red candle was also seen on the weekly chart, but no major signs of a trend reversal were noticed.
Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street gains
Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday as bargain hunters entered the market after gains in U.S. stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.16%, or 44.72 points, to 27,944.49 in early trading, while the broader Topix index rose 0.28%, or 5.5 points, at 1,972.53.
US stock market: the S&P 500 ends up, driven by defensive stocks
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive stocks overshadowed declines in energy and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from officials Federal Reserve on interest rate hikes.
Oil plunges near 2-month lows as supply issues ease
Oil prices hovered near a two-month low on Monday as supply fears faded as concerns over China’s fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices .
Rupee drops 10 paise to 81.74 against USD
The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency on Friday, marking its third straight day of losses amid lackluster trends in domestic equities and firming crude oil prices.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-stock Sensex ended down 87 points at 61,663, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 settled just above the 18,300 level.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/live-blog/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-21-november-2022/liveblog/95647893.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops Over 450, Nifty Near 18,200; Easy Trip Planners rally 20%, Nykaa loses 3%
- The opening of the World Cup in Qatar shows its re-emergence after the boycott
- Artalona Takes Title at 157 Pounds, Wrestling Finishes Second in 2022 PRTC Keystone Classic
- Elon Musk Says He Will Reinstate Trump’s Twitter AccountExBulletin
- From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Launched Their Brands
- Google celebrates the life of cartographer Marie Tharp and recognizes her contributions to science
- Anitta wears sparkly dress with butt cutouts at AMAs
- Bad, had met President Joko Widodo, Hong Kong’s leader positive for Covid-19 feedback from APEC summit
- China agrees to meet US defense secretary for first time since Taiwan crisis
- Disney announces the return of ex-CEO Bob Iger for 2 years
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits the Greek island of Crete, with no reports of damage
- UMass club hockey falls 3-2 to Penn State in back and forth game – Massachusetts Daily Collegian