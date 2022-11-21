Business
Investors are advised to hedge bets on underperforming stocks
The mood in the Nigerian stock market remains largely bearish, given the low level of activity on the stock market, with investors continuing to favor the fixed income market, given the attractive level of yields.
While the global growth outlook appears to have been weakened by monetary policy responses to inflationary pressures that have depressed equity valuations, the bearish momentum seen in the stock market could create long-term opportunities for value hunters.
The Nigerian stock market posted a depressing performance due to strong returns in the fixed income market and dwindling investor appetite for risk ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Bond yields rose in line with interest rates. The stock market return is inversely proportional to the rise in interest rates.
Most stocks performed underwhelmingly in October 2022. The market saw an aggressive sell off of liquid stocks in favor of higher yielding securities. Airtel Africa, the most capitalized stock, recorded the biggest loss last month.
While analysts have maintained their short-term expectation of continued selling pressure in the Nigerian stock market, investors are advised to be cautious when buying underperforming stocks.
Investors should diversify their portfolio between stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, exchange-traded funds and fixed-index annuities, said Bismarck Rewane, managing director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited.
He said in his presentation at the Lagos Business Schools November Breakfast that investors who want to go collateral should consider treasury security and term deposit, while those who want to hedge should go short. on underperforming stocks.
A look at the performance of notable counters in the third quarter (Q3) shows Nestlé down 13.2%, Dangote Cement (-10.9%), GTCO (-13.4%), PZ Cussons (-3, 65%), MTN (-24.5%) and Zenith Bank (-1.26%).
In addition to these negatives in the third quarter of 2022, the markets’ declining fortunes led to a black October for the Nigerian stock market, led by Airtel Africa, whose shares fell by around 36%.
Airtel Africas shares lost momentum following a correction in the share price. Seplat Energy and MTN Nigeria are two other notable names whose shares fell in October due to investor profit taking.
Other factors he identified as having affected the stock market are soaring inflation, heightened uncertainties (poor communication on debt restructuring, naira overhaul and foreign exchange and foreign exchange policies) and price correction (is Airtel too expensive?).
Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has adopted a two-pronged approach to contain inflation by raising the policy rate to 15.5% and the cash reserve rate to 32.5%. The decision, which took the policy parameters to multi-year highs, underscores the growing concern of the Central Bank of Nigeria over soaring inflation. As expected, the policy decision deepened bearish sentiments in the equity market as fixed income yields followed higher.
From a record return of almost +27% in May, the cumulative return of the Nigerian stock market plunged to a low of +4.16% on 18 November.
The fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 began with heightened recessionary angst, as heightened geopolitical risks supported energy-induced inflationary pressures and fueled increased monetary policy, said the analyst team led by Philip Anegbe at CardinalStone, based in Lagos.
They said: Nevertheless, as in July 2022, equity investor sentiments have been bolstered by expectations of a slowing pace of monetary tightening and an improving global supply chain (helped by progress in execution of the Russian-Ukrainian grain agreement).
The domestic stock market is likely to continue to suffer from the lingering effects of the resolute CBN tightening cycle. This monetary stance justified adjustments to our valuation metrics that were disclosed in our pre-Q3 2022 earnings update, Recognizing The Times.
With system liquidity still constrained and fund managers aiming to minimize portfolio losses, we see the possibility of continuing to play docile on the local exchange until the end of the year. However, we see potential opportunities in equities with strong fundamentals and attractive entry points.
They noted that given the increased illiquidity of Nigeria’s currencies, Airtel Africa had reaped significant benefits as its dual-listing status provided a pathway for the repatriation of dollars to foreign investors.
Analysts said: However, the arbitrage opportunity presented by the materially low meter price on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on the impact of sales by foreign investors leaving Nigeria has encouraged local investors to buy on the LSE and flow into the NGX.
Investor aversion to domestic equities was firmly in the forefront in October, despite rather encouraging results in the third quarter of 2022. The performance is strongly reminiscent of July, although the benchmark has now truly settled into correction territory for the fourth time since June 2018. With fixed income auctions engulfing the system’s liquidity supports, limited buying interest has invariably led to falls in the NGX All Share Index. (-10.6% MoM) and NGX 30 (-9.6% MoM)
