aha launches its new Comedy Stock Exchange show on December 2

When you need something to make your heart feel good or your cheeks hurt from laughing too much, nothing compares to anything but great comedy. With the promise to thoroughly entertain its audience, aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform delivers a light-hearted family comedy, Comedy Fellowship premiere of December 2n/a2022. With the popular comedians bringing out the flavor of the show, here we have star screenwriter and director Anil Ravipudiknown for movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2: fun and frustrationis set to debut on OTT and take on the role of president of the show and that makes this show different. Anil Ravipudi will be seen as the chairman, while Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show. The show features famous comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks where they step onto the stage, light up the crowd and bring a lot of laughter to the audience. The show consists of three rounds where the LIVE audience would vote for their favorite track (comedian). Whoever wins the most votes and wins the President’s heart runs as Top Stock. The 10-episode show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment every weekend. Commenting on her OTT debut with Comedy Stock Exchange, Anil Ravipudisaid, “I am very happy to have an official platform to exhibit different facets of comedy. I am grateful to aha for giving me such a platform and a brand new show ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’. This show is my first in OTT and very close to my heart. My excitement level is at its highest because it’s something I do off camera, but now my fans will see me in a different avatar. Sudigali Sudheer, show host said“I am deeply touched by the warmth and love the public has shown me over the years. Their unwavering conviction and dedication encourages me to reinvent myself and bring smiles to every home. I am excited about my debut in OTT and my very first association with aha. It’s a project close to my heart, and I can’t wait for everyone to get a taste of it.” Come December, prepare for a massive temperature rise caused by none other than Comedy Stock Exchange, Your New Happy Place! With the onset of winter, get ready for a plethora of thrilling comedies. Don’t forget to login to Comedy Stock Exchange in Telugu from December 2n/a only on aha!

