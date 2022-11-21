A US private equity firm plans to list an infrastructure trust on the London Stock Exchange





The trust, managed by the firm’s advisory arm, Astatine Advisors, will invest in mid-cap and core-plus infrastructure assets across three key sectors; transport and logistics infrastructure, infrastructure related to public services and digital infrastructure. The group has set a target to issue 300 million shares at £0.01 each in the company’s capital at 100 pence per ordinary share. The trust has access to an initial portfolio of assets of £98.5 million and a total pipeline of £539.8 million. Sustainable Farmland Trust plans £200m IPO in London The investment portfolio will be primarily located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe and will be comprised of assets and businesses with defensive and “largely uncorrelated” cash flows across all investment themes. investment and structured for exit visibility. The investments will be under the direct control of the investment manager, who will be actively involved in the boards of directors of the portfolio companies and the control of the operational levers. Richard Morse, Chairman of the Trust, said: “The direct and active investment approach taken by the investment team makes it easier to control operational levers and investment decisions while the focus on flows liquidity and the link with inflation supports the defensive investment strategy well suited to the macro-economic environment.” London-listed first China-focused private equity trust eyes $300m IPO Andrew Bishop, co-manager of Astatine Advisers, said the three key sectors would provide “compelling risk-adjusted return” over the long term and access the “key and sustainable investment themes” of digitalization, circulation efficient delivery of essential goods and services. . “We believe this targeted approach to key attractive sectors will deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns over the long term,” he added. The Trust targets a total annual return in net asset value per common share of between 8% and 10% over the medium term after full investment of the initial net proceeds. It plans to pay dividends of 4.5 pence from 31 December 2023, rising to 5 pence in the year ending 31 December 2024, followed by a graduated dividend.

