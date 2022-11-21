Railroad’s fourth union rejects contract deal, citing possible strike : NPR



It’s back to the drawing board for tens of thousands of railway workers.

SMART Transportation Division, the largest freight rail union representing 28,000 conductors and other railroad workers, rejected the tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration in September.

The vote was extremely tight with 50.87% voting against the deal.

Another major rail union, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, voted to ratify the deal at 53.5%.

The agreement gives workers a 24% raise over five years, an additional personal day and caps on health care costs. It also includes some changes to the railroad’s strict attendance policies, allowing workers to meet their medical needs without incurring penalties for missing work.

In September, President Biden described it as a victory for all parties and for the US economy. The railroads called it the most generous contract in modern history and noted that once ratified, workers would see an average payout of $16,000 in raises and bonuses.



This proved insufficient for some workers. Pointing to record railway profits in recent years, they say they deserve better.

“SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it’s now back to the bargaining table for our operating trades members,” SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement. statement. “All of this can be settled through negotiations and without a strike. A settlement would be in the best interests of workers, the railroads, shippers and the American people.”

Four of the 12 rail unions rejected the deal

There are now four unions, with a combined membership of nearly 60,000 workers, that have rejected the deal.

These unions and the railways are now back at the bargaining table. If no deal is reached by Dec. 8, two things could happen as early as 12:01 a.m. Dec. 9: the railroads could lock out workers or workers could go on strike.

If one union goes on strike, all unions will respect the picket lines, including the eight that have ratified the agreement. This would shut down not only freight trains, but also some Amtrak and commuter train systems that operate on tracks owned by freight railroads.

About 30% of freight moves by rail in the United States, from chlorine to cars to corn. The Association of American Railroads estimates that a nationwide rail closure could cost the country $2 billion a day in lost economic output.

The group said the railroads were ready to strike new deals based on the initial framework presented by President Biden’s emergency advice, but warned the window to reach a deal was shrinking.

“Let’s be clear, if the remaining unions don’t agree to a deal, Congress should be prepared to act and avert a disastrous $2 billion-a-day hit to our economy,” said the president and CEO of the AAR, Ian Jefferies, in a press release.

Congress has the power to intervene in the event of a workers’ strike

If there were to be a strike, Congress would probably intervene within hours. The Railroad Labor Act allows Congress to take a number of actions to get trains running again, including imposing a version of the contract or extending the status quo, deferring any decision to the next Congress.

At a series of town hall meetings over the past month, union leaders refrained from telling engineers and operators how to vote, but warned that if they reject the contract in favor of a strike, the issue would escape them.

“Make your own decisions,” Dennis Pierce, national president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said at a town hall in Independence, Ohio, Nov. 9. “But the idea that [Congress] will let us shut down the national economy for a duration that I don’t think likely.”

Paid sick leave, attendance policies are still big sticking points

The unions recognize that the agreement sent to the base to vote did not meet their expectations. Although the deal included substantial increases that put workers slightly ahead of inflation, it offered no paid sick leave, a big disappointment for workers after carrying the railroads through the pandemic.

Unions have been able to secure protections for workers against the strict attendance policies employed by some railroads. Under the agreement, workers can take time off work to attend to medical issues without facing disciplinary reviews, but there are limits and the time off is unpaid.

Additionally, the deal says unions can negotiate more regular hours for engineers and conductors who are essentially on 24-hour duty. Unions say this is a big win for workers and that this would be a major improvement in the quality of life.

Meanwhile, two unions that rejected the contract last month, the Brotherhood of Track Maintenance Employees and the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen, are still waiting for paid sick leave. They argued that railroad workers should receive the same amount that federal contractors are required to provide 56 hours, but say they will settle on less than that.

Unions are also exploring other avenues for getting paid sick leave, including through an executive order, SMART-TD President Ferguson told workers at a town hall earlier this month.

“We’re not done,” he assured them.