Bob Iger Named Disney CEO Again, Replacing Bob Chapek and Shocking Hollywood

Bob Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in The Walt Disney Company’s history, returns to lead the media empire once again. It’s a shocking development in Hollywood’s biggest business.

Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, is stepping down immediately.

We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including guiding the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Disney Board of Directors. , in a press release on Sunday evening. The board concluded that as Disney enters an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this pivotal time.

Investors cheered the news, sending Disney shares up 9% on Monday after the stock has lost around 36% of its value this year.

The announcement, while surprising to the media industry, comes at a moment of great evolution for Disney. The company just released a lackluster earnings report that showed growth for its streaming efforts. However, it was very expensive. Disney’s streaming business lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter. The report sent Disney shares plummeting after a year of slow to poor performance.

Chapek guided Disney through the pandemic, one of the most tumultuous times in the company’s nearly 100-year history, but ultimately Disney decided its future was in better hands with Iger.

Away from the pandemic, Chapek has had a short but bumpy tenure at the helm of Disney. Chapek, who served as president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products before taking over from Iger, found himself facing pay issues with Scarlett Johansson, one of the company’s biggest stars, as well as to Disney’s battles with Florida and its own employees, over the state’s controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom.

That, in particular, was a flashpoint for Chapeks’ move to Disney. In March, he was forced to apologize for his silence on Florida’s controversial bill after initially refusing to comment on it.

Talking to you, reading your messages and meeting you helped me better understand how painful our silence was, Chapek wrote in a letter to employees.

Chapek has spent weeks doing damage control, telling employees that Disney is increasing its support for advocacy groups to fight similar legislation in other states and that the company is working hard to create a new framework for our political donations that ensure that our advocacy better reflects our values. .

His public stance was in stark contrast to Iger, who publicly took a stand against Florida’s bill.

Many of these issues are not necessarily political, Iger told CNN host Chris Wallace in March. It’s about good and bad. So, I felt and tweeted an opinion on the Dont Say Gay bill in Florida. For me, it was not about politics. It’s about right and wrong, and it felt wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to children.

Iger has almost mythical status as the leader of Disney



He spent 15 years as CEO and was instrumental in acquiring major brands like Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, the home of Star Wars. Iger also closed the $71 billion deal to buy most of 21st Century Fox and started the streaming revolution at Disney.







+ in November 2019.

He stayed on as executive chairman directing the company’s creative efforts, then officially left the company after nearly 50 years at the end of last year.

Disney said Sunday that Iger had agreed to serve as CEO for two years with a mandate from the board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the board. to develop a successor to lead the company at the end of his term.

This decision is also surprising since Chapek has just renewed his contract. The company’s board voted unanimously to extend Chapeks’ contract as CEO for three years, the company announced in June. Chapeks’ new contract started in July and was supposed to run until 2025.

Also, it emerged that Iger was retired with his legacy as one of Disney’s most notable and successful CEOs. Now he’s back.

I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and delighted that the board has asked me to return as CEO, Iger said in a statement Sunday. Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the world, most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is inspiring.

Iger added that he is deeply honored to be asked to lead this remarkable team again, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through bold and unparalleled storytelling.

CNN Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.