Retiring baby boomers devastated by inflation and stock market volatility

Anita Cowles planned to take a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of bustling cities, sprawling palaces and medieval fortresses thousands of miles from her hometown in Alabama.

She and her husband, Russell, then planned to embark on a three-month roadtrip in their new motorhome. These are just two of many trips the couple planned after Russell retired as an American Airlines pilot in February at the age of 65.

But all of that has been put on hold partly because of high gasoline prices, rising prices of consumer goods, and a market downturn that wiped out about a quarter of couples’ retirement savings. Since February, the couple’s investments have lost around $500,000 in value, says Anita, 63 Fortune.

It’s a big part of our retirement, says Anita. It is extremely frightening. We thought we were going to travel this year, but it came to an abrupt halt. You want your money to last.

Courtesy of Anita Cowles

The Cowles aren’t the only ones facing major losses. Pension balances fell for the third straight quarter this year. During the third quarter, the average 401(k) balance at Fidelity fell an average of 23% from a year ago, according to recent research from Fidelity Investments, which manages about 35 million retirement accounts. IRA balances fell nearly 25% year-over-year, and retirement plans for 403(b) accounts typically used by nonprofits fell 21%.

While these declines are just losses on paper until investors make withdrawals, the psychological effects are already hitting young and pre-retirees like the Cowles. Yes, it’s only on paper, but if you keep pulling from this, it will take you even longer to get your money back, says Anita.

The recent market downturn and rising inflation have given many older Americans pause. Nearly half (49%) of people aged 50 and over say they have already reduced their spending or plan to do so due to these factors, according to Janus Henderson Investors Recent Janus 2022 Retirement Confidence Report.

Still, many are optimistic that inflation and falling markets are near-term challenges. A majority of older Americans (60%) think the S&P 500 index will be higher in a year, according to Janus. And that follows, given that baby boomers are a generation that has generally recovered well from past economic shocks, especially compared to other generations. While baby boomers experienced the Dot Com bubble in the late 1990s and the stock market and housing crash of 2008, the generation owns around $73 billion, or about 51% of all American wealth, according to the Federal Reserve. That’s about nine times more than millennials.

I know in a year or two I will be able to do some of these trips because the money will be back, says Anita. But there is still a shadow of uncertainty hanging over it. So, in an effort to recoup some of their losses more quickly, the Cowles discussed Russell’s return to work as a pilot for a small airline. Last week, he was interviewing for a role. He plans to return to work because what if it continues? Anita said.

Our biggest disappointment really is just the timing of it all, she says, adding that delaying travel and Russell might not retire are bigger decisions when there are long-term health concerns. to weigh. We’re still comfortable, she adds, but says all the extras like trips and special experiences the couple wanted to be able to do while feeling financially well now, they can’t.

How to weather the storm without coming out of retirement

While the decision to return to work, even part-time, isn’t a bad impulse, there are other ways to weather the double whammy of high inflation and a bear market that baby boomers are experiencing. retired and retired.

Research by T. Rowe Price finds that retirement savings hold up over the long term, even when starting out in tough market and economic times. A retirement savings of $500,0000 in a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, for example, invested in 1973, a year marked by an oil crisis that triggered a bear market, ended up with a balance over $1 million at the end of 30 years. years using a withdrawal rate of 4%.

But that kind of research doesn’t mean recently retired baby boomers (or those still considering retirement) should be complacent, says Gregory Kurineca Certified Financial Planner (CFP) from Bentron Financial Group, based in Illinois.

It’s time to take a step back and do the things you’re supposed to do, Kurinec says. Top priority? Reevaluate how much you are actually spending on a monthly and yearly basis. Next, figure out where that revenue will come from given the current tough market climate.

Even with this simple exercise, there are a lot of trade-offs to consider. The common wisdom is that you should never exit your portfolio when it’s down, says Marisa Rothstein, CFP and personal financial adviser in New York. Siena Private Wealth.

The natural extension of this wisdom is that pre-retirees and retirees should rely on other sources of income to survive until the market recovers, the most common source being Social Security. But if that means claiming Social Security sooner (the full retirement age is 66 or 67 for most baby boomers), Rothstein says that might be a bad bet. By claiming Social Security early, they are likely forgoing the promised growth built into Social Security from each year they are late. The stock market may rebound, but will it rebound at 8% per year? We simply cannot predict that. But we can be sure that your Social Security benefit will grow at this rate for each year you defer beyond full retirement age. And will continue to grow until age 70.

Kurinec, for example, recommends that its clients build an on-ramp into retirement using a year or two of savings, rather than relying on social security or investment withdrawals. A savings account balance isn’t going to net investors a ton of return, but using those funds now instead of dipping into retirement accounts means those investments will have a better chance of recovering and you can wait to claim safety. social. Less risk that paper losses turn into realized losses.

If you have a plan in place, you should be able to weather storms like this, Kurinec says. And guess what, it’s not the last we’ll be going through.

Be realistic about the cost of being a retiree

Retiring with realistic expectations is also essential. One of the biggest misconceptions about retirement is that Americans need less money in retirement than when they’re working. Wrong, Kurinec said.

Like the Cowles, many Americans want to travel or do all the things they couldn’t do because they were working. Kurinec says recent retirees he works with typically end up spending 105% to 110% more than they were spending before they stopped working full-time, and that can last five or 10 years after retirement.

Along the same lines, another major stumbling block is the idea that retirees will automatically find themselves in a lower tax bracket. Again, Kurinec says that usually doesn’t happen right away. If we spend more money, that means we’re taking in more money, which means we’re likely to be in an equal, if not slightly higher, tax bracket, he says. Not to mention that current tax rates in the United States are probably the lowest many Americans will ever see.

Kurinec says that while he never tells his clients not to do something, like take a big trip when their wallet is down 23%, he stresses the potential consequences and the need to prioritize what is. important. Compromise. Be flexible. These principles will serve well people retiring in this environment, he adds. Everything is fluid. Planning is fluid, things change all the time, he says.

Ultimately, however, Kurinec stresses the importance of having a plan. That doesn’t mean every person has to work with a financial planner, but you do need to have some sort of plan in place and make sure that plan is solid, he says.

Everyone’s definition of retirement will be different, but it will cost different amounts of money, and it helps to have a clear understanding of what you want to do to make it a reality.