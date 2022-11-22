Stock market outlook for 2023 – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: We earn a commission on partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Officially, 2022 has been the worst year for the S&P 500 in over a decade.

The index is on track to end the year down more than 17%. It’s the S&P 500’s first double-digit annual percentage loss since the Great Recession, when the index fell 38.4% in 2008.

But if you take a long-term view, years like these are outliers and they can also be excellent long-term buying opportunities.

To put things into perspective, the S&P 500 hasn’t seen a consecutive decline since the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2001 and 2002. The index has generally posted an average annual gain of 9% since 1996.

Unfortunately, the two headwinds of high inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will not go away in the near term. But if the Fed can get inflation under control and navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy, analysts believe 2023 could be a much better year.

The feds’ war on inflation

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fed cut the federal funds rate to zero to avoid economic catastrophe.

In 2021, a combination of supply chain disruptions, pent-up consumer demand, historically low unemployment and rock-bottom interest rates has caused a spike in inflation not seen in decades.

Fed policymakers initially dismissed the price spike as transitory inflation. But the rise in prices remained much longer than expected, forcing the Fed to start raising interest rates in March 2022.

After two modest rate hikes in early 2022, the consumer price index (CPI) peaked at 9.1% in June. The Fed implemented four giant 75 basis point (bp) rate hikes in the second half of the year, bringing the target federal funds rate range between 3.75% and 4%.

In October, annual CPI growth fell to 7.7%, suggesting that the Fed’s war on inflation is starting to produce victories.

There were also casualties. Higher interest rates increase the likelihood of an economic slowdown or even a recession. In times of economic uncertainty like this, investors tend to sell stocks and other risky assets, which compresses equity earnings multiples and weighs on stock prices.

As 2023 approaches, the paramount question on every investor’s mind is whether or not higher interest rates will lead to a recession.

Has the stock market already hit rock bottom?

With interest rates likely to rise a little more in 2023 despite the spike in inflation, the other big question for investors is: has the stock market bottomed yet?

Professional investors see an 86% chance that Fed interest rates will rise another 1% by June 2023, according to CME Group. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts forecast a 1.7% decline in S&P 500 earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a rise of just 1.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

Despite the gloomy short-term outlook, the S&P 500 has not hit new 52-week lows since falling to 3,491 on Oct. 13.

Equities could also benefit in the short term from the tailwinds of the US midterm elections. Since 1945, the S&P 500 has averaged a 6.1% gain in the fourth quarter of the midterm elections and another 7.5% gain in the first quarter that followed.

But here’s the good news for investors. The stock market is looking to the future. It assesses economic rebounds and earnings growth well in advance.

As 2023 approaches, investors are already anticipating lower inflation, expecting a pivot from the Fed. A pivot with a pause in interest rate hikes should help earnings rebound.

Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said the Fed’s slowdown and an end to rate hikes would be bullish for investors in 2023 and should help the stock market in several ways.

The end of the increases means that the multiples can stop falling. From an earnings perspective, more modest increases, if any, should reduce the headwinds the economy faces as the year progresses, Samana said.

2023 outlook for equities

Higher interest rates are bad news for stock prices. They increase the cost of capital, which discourages companies from borrowing and investing to expand their businesses.

The bad news for investors is that earnings growth tends to stagnate. There is also a negative impact on discounted cash flow valuations, which can hurt high growth stocks.

Growth stocks

2022 has been a tough year for stock prices across the board, but rising rates have been particularly tough for growth stocks. In fact, the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500, delivering a total return of -27.8% year-to-date.

Since 2000, growth stocks have overall outperformed value stocks by a wide margin. But growth stocks underperformed value stocks from 2003 to 2007, another period of sharply rising interest rates.

Value stocks

While growth in stock market valuations has fallen in 2022, value stocks have held up relatively well. In fact, the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) has generated a total return of just -1.7% year-to-date.

As for investors concerned about market volatility, geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and rising interest rates, they will likely continue to seek relative safety in value stocks.

Thomas Shipp, quantitative equity analyst for LPL Financial, says value stocks are likely to continue to outperform until interest rates fall significantly from current levels.

“A slower pace of small rate hikes, and eventually a pause in the up cycle, will be headwinds to relative stock performance,” Shipp said. But until there is a clear trajectory that inflation is heading sustainably toward the Fed’s long-term 2% target, value has a good chance of outperforming growth.

Shipp notes that LPL’s Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee continues to lean toward value from an asset allocation perspective.

Stock sectors

High inflation and rising interest rates have hit some equity sectors harder than others.

Global energy shortages related to the Russian-Ukrainian war helped the energy sector post record gains. The S&P 500 energy sector is up 70.3% in 2022, and it is the only sector of the market that has generated positive gains year-to-date.

Additionally, defensive sectors of the market that have a relatively stable earnings outlook such as consumer staples, utilities and healthcare are all down less than 6% on the year.

Darren Colananni, wealth management adviser at Centurion Wealth Management, said the S&P 500 could struggle to gain traction in 2023 as interest rates remain high. Colananni’s 2023 year-end S&P 500 price target is just 3,700, about 7% below current levels.

Colananni says investors should focus on sectors that have the most expected earnings growth in 2023. In particular, he is bullish on consumer discretionary stocks and industrials.

“For consumer discretionary, we are thinking of companies like Starbucks, McDonalds, Amazon and Disney. For industrials, we are thinking of companies like 3M, FedEx and Waste Management,” says Colananni.

Wells Fargo anticipates a weak economy in the first half of 2023. Samana prefers the earning power of energy stocks, technology and healthcare.

“These companies have strong quality and profitability characteristics that should help them weather the rising rates and recession that we will see in the first half of next year,” he said.

While recession can be a scary word for investors, Wells Fargo sees light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2023. The company’s year-end S&P 500 price target is 4,300-4,500 , which implies an increase of about 10% compared to the current one. levels.