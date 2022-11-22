Home Capital Group helps limit losses on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Canada’s main stock market closed lower on Monday after falling commodity prices weighed on the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange for most of the day. But ultimately, losses were capped by buying individual stocks, such as in surprise takeover target Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO), and other stocks in its space. The TSX closed nearly 180 points above session lows. Among commodities today, gold closed lower as the dollar and bond yields rose amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again when its committee policy will meet next month. Gold for February delivery closed at $14.40 to settle at US$1,754.60 an ounce. And West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell for a fourth straight session as China battles rising Covid-19 infections amid fears that Beijing and other cities could soon be locked down, further reducing demand for oil from the world’s top importer, while mostly recovering from the day’s lows after an OPEC+ report will increase production by 500,000 barrels a day was refuted by Saudi Arabia. In its last day as an active contract, WTI Crude Oil for December delivery closed at $0.35 to expire at US$79.59 a barrel, a seven-week low, after trading at 75, US$08 following refuted report. January Brent crude, the global benchmark, was last seen down $0.04 at US$87.58, while Western Canada Select was down $0.19 at US$53.03 the barrel. The renewed weakness in commodities came at a time when some market participants were already preparing for a pullback in the overall index before the end of the year. For its part, Desjardins expects the TSX to weaken by 6% by the end of the year. Jimmy Jean, Vice President, Chief Economist and Strategist at Desjardins, in response to an email from MT Newswires Canada last Friday afternoon — an email stating that Desjardins’ forecast for the TSX at the end of the year was of 18,800, while the index was just below 20,000 – said, “We’ve seen bigger moves even intra-day this year! In the past three months alone, the TSX has traded in a range of 18,200 to 20,300. So obviously a bit of volatility, although fundamentally we think the price…earnings expectations are too high relative to our recession forecast.Our forecast assumes that’s becoming increasingly clear to the markets as we head into 2023, hence the decline.” On the brighter side, Home Capital Group gained more than 50% after reaching a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the arrangement agreement, subject to shareholder and other customary approvals, the purchaser will acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of Home Capital that SFC does not already own for $44.00 in cash per share. The purchase price represented a 63% premium to the closing price and a 72% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the 20 days ending November 18, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transaction values ​​the company’s equity at approximately $1.7 billion. In the same space as HCG, EQB Inc. (EQB.TO) saw its shares jump more than 10%.

