Business
Stock market today: Stocks end lower on Covid concerns in China
Updated 4:15 PM EST
Stocks ended lower on Monday, while the dollar built solid gains against its global peers, as markets took a defensive stance in the short Thanksgiving week amid renewed concerns about the pace of infections. Covid in China.
Schools were closed in the capital Beijing on Monday, with residents told to stay at home, following a spike in infections and the first Covid-related deaths in more than six months. Nationwide, cases rose by nearly 27,000, the highest since April, casting further doubt on any short-term “pivot” in President Xi Jinping’s health policy.
Global oil prices extended declines according to reports, with WTI crude futures for January delivery falling 17 cents to $79.94 a barrel amid bets on reduced demand from the biggest importer of energy in the world. Brent crude contracts for the same month fell 29 cents to $87.33 a barrel.
Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report Shares were also affected, falling 2.2% following a report suggesting the tech giant will have to extend wait times for its new high-end iPhone 14s beyond Christmas due to ongoing production delays at a key factory in Zengzhou.
Beyond Asia, investors are also acting cautiously amid growing concerns about recession in the United States, the world’s largest economy, following last week’s moves in the bond market that saw the yield on one-month Treasury bills exceeded that of 30-year bonds for the first time since the end of 2019. Each of the two times this happened – the other in 2007 – the United States fell into recession in six months.
Investors are therefore hoarding cash and adopting defensive positions, according to Bank of America’s widely watched Global Fund Manager survey, which showed cash levels in November of 6.2%, just below the highest in more two decades. About 92% of survey participants believe the global economy is poised for an episode of stagflation – negative growth with rising inflation – sometime next year.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting on Wednesday may offer clues as to how, or if, members of the Open Markets Committee are prepared to shift their policy stance in the face of weakening growth prospects. , although Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic hinted Sunday that it may soon be time to “let the economic momentum play” once another 0.75% to 1% is added to the current Fed Funds rate.
“Being more cautious as politics moves deeper into restrictive territory seems prudent,” Bostic said in a speech to the Southern Economic Association in Washington.
CME Group’s FedWatch indicates a 75.8% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike in December, which would bring the Fed Funds rate into a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, with bets on a terminal rate between 5% and 5.25% in early spring dominate futures trading.
Wall Street is also expected to focus on preparing for Black Friday this week amid a light calendar of economic and corporate earnings and the traditional Thanksgiving holiday lull in market liquidity.
Mastercard credit card issuer (MY) – Get a free report said earlier this month that Black Friday sales are expected to rise 15% from a year ago, driven by a return to department stores and brick-and-mortar sales against better deals in online as well as an increase in travel and restaurants.
A host of retailers announced better-than-expected October quarter results last week, although there was a lack of consensus among the biggest names, including Walmart. (WMT) – Get a free report and target (TGT) – Get a free reportas to the strength of the holiday season.
best buy (BBY) – Get a free reportGeneral dollar (CEO) – Get a free report and Dollar Tree (LTRD) – Get a free report will report this week, alongside Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get a free report and HP Inc. (HPQ) – Get a free report after markets close later today.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.09%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a more modest decline of 45 points, or 0.13%, at 33,700, thanks in part to a 40-point contribution from Disney (SAY) – Get a free reportwhich climbed 6.3% following the shock departure of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former boss Bob Iger to head the media and entertainment group.
Overnight in Asia, rising Covid infections in China limited regional gains, with the MSCI ex-Japan index falling 1.34% at the close of trading. The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.16% higher as the yen slipped to 141.80 against the US dollar.
In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.01% at the close of trading in Frankfurt, with London’s FTSE 10 down 0.08%.
black friday sale
Get Action Alerts PLUS + Quant Ratings for one low price.
- PLUS Action Alerts: Unlock portfolio tips, access to portfolio managers, and market analysis every trading day.
- Quantitative assessments: Get stock market ratings, key financial metrics, and rating upgrades and downgrades for your stock analysis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-stocks-slide-on-china-worries-disney-helps-dow
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Stocks end lower on Covid concerns in China
- Iger’s return to Disney surprises Hollywood and prompts quick reactions
- Wedding guest sparks uproar wearing low-cut white dress
- Damage to buildings and power outages after the earthquakes that hit the Solomon Islands | Solomon Islands
- CBI conference is less Peppa Pig and more Eeyore as Boris is replaced by the nation’s CEO
- Halloween actor James Winburn dies at 85: Star played Michael Myers in original 1978 film
- Stags sweep region tennis superlatives | Preparatory sports
- Brother ye toh apna ladka hai…: Ravindra Jadeja remembers the epic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | locust
- Reformer or demagogue? – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- South Carolina Supreme Court appeals Mark Meadows
- Jessica Chastain and Carey Mulligan on the long road to gender equality in Hollywood
- The It List: Indigenous Fashion Week returns to Vancouver