Stock market today: Stocks end lower on Covid concerns in China

Updated 4:15 PM EST

Stocks ended lower on Monday, while the dollar built solid gains against its global peers, as markets took a defensive stance in the short Thanksgiving week amid renewed concerns about the pace of infections. Covid in China.

Schools were closed in the capital Beijing on Monday, with residents told to stay at home, following a spike in infections and the first Covid-related deaths in more than six months. Nationwide, cases rose by nearly 27,000, the highest since April, casting further doubt on any short-term “pivot” in President Xi Jinping’s health policy.

Global oil prices extended declines according to reports, with WTI crude futures for January delivery falling 17 cents to $79.94 a barrel amid bets on reduced demand from the biggest importer of energy in the world. Brent crude contracts for the same month fell 29 cents to $87.33 a barrel.

Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report Shares were also affected, falling 2.2% following a report suggesting the tech giant will have to extend wait times for its new high-end iPhone 14s beyond Christmas due to ongoing production delays at a key factory in Zengzhou.

Beyond Asia, investors are also acting cautiously amid growing concerns about recession in the United States, the world’s largest economy, following last week’s moves in the bond market that saw the yield on one-month Treasury bills exceeded that of 30-year bonds for the first time since the end of 2019. Each of the two times this happened – the other in 2007 – the United States fell into recession in six months.

Investors are therefore hoarding cash and adopting defensive positions, according to Bank of America’s widely watched Global Fund Manager survey, which showed cash levels in November of 6.2%, just below the highest in more two decades. About 92% of survey participants believe the global economy is poised for an episode of stagflation – negative growth with rising inflation – sometime next year.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting on Wednesday may offer clues as to how, or if, members of the Open Markets Committee are prepared to shift their policy stance in the face of weakening growth prospects. , although Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic hinted Sunday that it may soon be time to “let the economic momentum play” once another 0.75% to 1% is added to the current Fed Funds rate.

“Being more cautious as politics moves deeper into restrictive territory seems prudent,” Bostic said in a speech to the Southern Economic Association in Washington.

CME Group’s FedWatch indicates a 75.8% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike in December, which would bring the Fed Funds rate into a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, with bets on a terminal rate between 5% and 5.25% in early spring dominate futures trading.

Wall Street is also expected to focus on preparing for Black Friday this week amid a light calendar of economic and corporate earnings and the traditional Thanksgiving holiday lull in market liquidity.

Mastercard credit card issuer (MY) – Get a free report said earlier this month that Black Friday sales are expected to rise 15% from a year ago, driven by a return to department stores and brick-and-mortar sales against better deals in online as well as an increase in travel and restaurants.

A host of retailers announced better-than-expected October quarter results last week, although there was a lack of consensus among the biggest names, including Walmart. (WMT) – Get a free report and target (TGT) – Get a free reportas to the strength of the holiday season.

best buy (BBY) – Get a free reportGeneral dollar (CEO) – Get a free report and Dollar Tree (LTRD) – Get a free report will report this week, alongside Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get a free report and HP Inc. (HPQ) – Get a free report after markets close later today.

The S&P 500 ended down 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.09%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a more modest decline of 45 points, or 0.13%, at 33,700, thanks in part to a 40-point contribution from Disney (SAY) – Get a free reportwhich climbed 6.3% following the shock departure of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former boss Bob Iger to head the media and entertainment group.

Overnight in Asia, rising Covid infections in China limited regional gains, with the MSCI ex-Japan index falling 1.34% at the close of trading. The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.16% higher as the yen slipped to 141.80 against the US dollar.

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.01% at the close of trading in Frankfurt, with London’s FTSE 10 down 0.08%.

