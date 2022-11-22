Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of Its Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, November 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (“Asep Inc.” or the “Company”) (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) (FSE: FSX: JJ8) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) on November 10, 2022under stock symbol FSX: JJ8. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol CST: ASEP and on the OTCQB under the stock symbol OTCQB: SEPSF. Listing on the FSE represents a strategic step for the company, as it provides exposure to the European retail and institutional investor community and highlights its potential as a global biotechnology company. This listing should provide the Company with additional liquidity and a diversified investor base on a major globally recognized stock exchange. Recently, Asep Inc.’s patent application for its sepsis diagnostic technology was approved by 13 European countries, and the FSE listing will certainly provide the company with exposure to the European investment community. Founder, President and CEO Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock said, “Asep is addressing critical global issues driving antibiotic failure. Germany (Europe) enables us to maintain a global investor base to support the advanced development of our breakthrough sepsis diagnostics and anti-biofilm therapies. » ABOUT FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE The FSE is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, it is the largest of germany seven exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors. (boerse-frankfurt.de/en) ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC. Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing new solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. (Sepset Inc.) and ABT Innovations Inc. (ABT Inc.), both of which are in the advanced development of the two proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the identification early and rapid treatment of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to treat multidrug-resistant biofilm infections. Sepset inc. (septet.ca) is developing diagnostic technology that involves a patient’s gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the important diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for almost 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression test that is simple to perform, and results are obtained in approximately one hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in that it can diagnose severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e. in the emergency room), while other diagnostics provide a diagnosis only after 24 to 36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable physicians to make critical early decisions about appropriate treatments and reduce overall morbidity and mortality from sepsis. ABT Inc. (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a wide range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, otolaryngology, sinusitis, orthopedics, etc. .), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immunomodulators and vaccine adjuvants. The company is in preclinical development with promising data. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “continues”, “expects”, “projects”, “intends”, “believes”, “expects”, ” believes, ‘may,’ ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘proposed’, ‘positioned’ and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions ‘may’ or ‘will’ occur. Such statements include , but not limited to, the successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its anticipated filing for regulatory approval; and the completion of preclinical studies on our lead drug, in the hope that this will lead to accelerated clinical trials Various assumptions have been used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date on which it is made. s are made and are subject to various risks (including the risk factors identified in the prospectus of Asep Medical Inc. dated November 9, 2021) available for review under the company profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. expressly requires it.