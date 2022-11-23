IRS raises PCORI fees for health plans payable in 2023





The IRS is increasing the fees that insurance issuers or self-insured health plan sponsors pay each year to fund the federal Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) trust fund. Fees apply to health plans for the previous calendar year, and for plan years ending in 2022, PCORI fees are due by July 31, 2023. According to Notice 2022-59that the IRS issued on November 14, the current annual fee adjustments are as follows: For plan years that ended on or after October 1, 2022, and before October 1, 2023, (including calendar year plans), fees are

$3 per person covered by the plan, up from $2.79 a year earlier. For plan years that ended on or after October 1, 2021, and before October 1, 2022, the fees are

$2.79 per person, compared to $2.66 the previous year. Fees are calculated per covered life, including covered dependents, retirees and COBRA participants.

The IRS released a chart showing the application of PCORI fees to common types of health coverage. Self-insured employers pay the annual PCORI fee directly to the IRS. Third-party administrators cannot report and pay fees. For fully insured employers, the cost is paid by the insurance provider, although the cost may be factored into premium increases. Fees are declared and paid annually with the submission of

IRS Form 720 (Quarterly Federal Excise Tax Return) for the second quarter and are due by July 31 of the year following the end of the plan year, unless that date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. In 2023, the IRS will issue an updated Form 720 for the second quarter with the adjusted PCORI fees for the next payment date of July 31. Fees apply until 2029 The Affordable Care Act created a fee to fund a Washington, DC-based institute that conducts research on the comparative effectiveness of medical treatments. The fee was originally intended to apply only to plans with terms ending after September 30, 2012 and before October 1, 2019. However, as part of the 2019 bipartisan budget law, the annual PCORI filing and fees were extended by an additional amount. 10 years, until 2029. “The PCORI fee is calculated using the average number of lives covered by the policy or plan and the applicable dollar amount for that policy year or plan year,” explained William Sweetnam, legislative and technical director at the Council of employers on flexible compensation in Washington, D.C. “The applicable dollar amount was $2 when the fee was enacted as part of the Affordable Care Act, and this amount is increased each year based on increases in the projected amount per capita of national health expenditure. PCORI Fee Calculation The IRS offers self-insured employers options for determining the average number of plan enrollees, which the IRS calls employees, spouses, and dependents covered by the health insurance plan. According to the IRS,

plan sponsors can use one of the following methods to calculate the average number of lives covered by the plan: The actual counting method. Plan sponsors add up the total number of lives covered for each day of the year, divided by the total number of days in the plan year. The snapshot method. Sponsors add up the total number of insureds covered as of a date in each quarter of the plan year. The snapshot factor method. Similar to the snapshot method, the number of lives covered on a given day can be determined by counting the actual number of lives covered that day or by treating those who have self-coverage only as one life and those who have coverage other than for themselves only. like 2.35 lives. The Form 5500 method. Plan sponsors use a formula that includes the number of participants reported on Form 5500 for the plan year. PCORI fees can be paid by the

