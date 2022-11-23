Business
Stocks rise amid Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, with gains accelerating in the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) jumped almost 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow Jones recorded its highest close in three months.
Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said Tuesday that restoring price stability remains a top priority for herself and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets monetary policy.
“We are committed to using our tools to put inflation on a sustainable downward path to 2%,” she said, at an event hosted by her bank.
Mester’s comments come a day after the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly said Monday that officials could lift US central bank policy rate above 5% if inflation does not subside. Daly also noted that the reversal of a 75 basis point hike in December is “premature” and that “nothing is on the table.”
In commodity markets, oil pared Monday’s losses after plunging to January lows on fears that further lockdowns in China and a signaled output boost from Saudi Arabia and OPEC could weigh on Requirement. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has since refuted the prospect of an increase in production, helping oil recover from the decline. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to around $81 a barrel after hitting $75 a barrel on Monday.
On the corporate side, shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell almost 4% after the video conferencing platform has revised downwards its outlook for annual revenue and projected other challenges posed by declining demand for online meetings.
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), meanwhile, gained around 21% and 18%, respectively, after reporting positive results that boosted sentiment about the outlook for the retail sector.
A sharp rise in COVID cases across China has sparked a wave of new restrictions for the world’s biggest economy just weeks after investors cheered an end to aggressive lockdowns in the country.
The specter of COVID still hangs over China’s economy, threatening to cause further disruption to supply chains and demand for goods, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 started the shortened Thanksgiving week lower than in previous years. According to data from Bespoke Investment Group, Monday of Thanksgiving week has historically seen the index trade slightly lower, with a decline of 0.01%. In years where the index has declined by 10% or more since the start of the year, such as in 2022, performance has been more positive, with an average gain of 0.37%.
