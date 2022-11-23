Is the Stock Exchange open on Black Friday 2022?





While investors will benefit from a break in their brokerage accounts on Thanksgiving Day, the US stock market will be open for trading on Black Friday. However, the stock market will not be open for regular trading hours which run from 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to 4:00 p.m. Instead, the Nasdaq stock market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close early, at 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 25. The early layoff will give investors a chance to grab some of the hottest Black Friday deals. While many stores have started early sales this year – including best buy , Home deposit and walmart – there are still plenty of bargains to be found. And the most cautious consumers are sure to follow these Tips for shopping smart on Black Friday . To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. As for the bond market, it also closes early on Black Friday, but not before 2 p.m. Below we present a complete calendar of all stock and bond holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holiday actually increased by one day this year. That’s because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth — the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery — the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. Market festivals 2022 Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets* Monday February 21 Presidents Day/Washington Birthday Firm Firm Firm Thursday April 14 Holy Thursday Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) friday april 15 Good Friday Firm Firm Firm Friday May 27 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday May 30 Remembrance Day Firm Firm Firm Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Firm Firm Firm friday july 1st Friday before Independence Day Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) monday july 4th independence day Firm Firm Firm Monday, September 5 Labor Day Firm Firm Firm Monday October 10 Columbus Day Open Open Firm Friday November 11 veterans day Open Open Firm Thursday, November 24 thanksgiving day Firm Firm Firm Friday November 25 Day after Thanksgiving Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (2 p.m.) Friday, December 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday, December 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Firm Firm Firm Friday, December 30 New Year’s Eve (Observed) Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) * This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change.

