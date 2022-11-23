Is the Stock Exchange open on Black Friday 2022?

While investors will benefit from a break in their brokerage accounts on Thanksgiving Day, the US stock market will be open for trading on Black Friday.
However, the stock market will not be open for regular trading hourswhich run from 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to 4:00 p.m. Instead, the Nasdaq stock market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close early, at 1:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 25.
The early layoff will give investors a chance to grab some of the hottest Black Friday deals. While many stores have started early sales this year – including best buy, Home deposit and walmart – there are still plenty of bargains to be found. And the most cautious consumers are sure to follow these Tips for shopping smart on Black Friday.
As for the bond market, it also closes early on Black Friday, but not before 2 p.m.
Below we present a complete calendar of all stock and bond holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holiday actually increased by one day this year. That’s because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth — the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery — the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill last year, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan.
Market festivals 2022
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Date
Holiday
NYSE
Nasdaq
Bond markets*
Monday February 21
Presidents Day/Washington Birthday
Firm
Firm
Firm
Thursday April 14
Holy Thursday
Open
Open
Early closing (2 p.m.)
friday april 15
Good Friday
Firm
Firm
Firm
Friday May 27
Friday before Memorial Day
Open
Open
Early closing (2 p.m.)
Monday May 30
Remembrance Day
Firm
Firm
Firm
Monday, June 20
Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
Firm
Firm
Firm
friday july 1st
Friday before Independence Day
Open
Open
Early closing (2 p.m.)
monday july 4th
independence day
Firm
Firm
Firm
Monday, September 5
Labor Day
Firm
Firm
Firm
Monday October 10
Columbus Day
Open
Open
Firm
Friday November 11
veterans day
Open
Open
Firm
Thursday, November 24
thanksgiving day
Firm
Firm
Firm
Friday November 25
Day after Thanksgiving
Early closing (1 p.m.)
Early closing (1 p.m.)
Early closing (2 p.m.)
Friday, December 23
Christmas Eve (Observed)
Open
Open
Early closing (2 p.m.)
Monday, December 26
Christmas Day (Observed)
Firm
Firm
Firm
Friday, December 30
New Year’s Eve (Observed)
Open
Open
Early closing (2 p.m.)
* This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change.
