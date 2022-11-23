Hong Kong stocks lead losses as China’s Covid cases surge; Mixed Asian markets





JD.com shares fall after company slashes top executive pay Hong Kong listed shares of JD.com traded down more than 5% in the afternoon after the company confirmed pay cuts for its management team. The Chinese e-commerce giant has confirmed that it will cut the cash salaries of its management team by up to 20%, starting in January next year. The company added that it would pay social insurance contributions for Deppon Logistics employees and set up a housing fund. “The Employee Benefits Enhancement Plan is being promoted, with a focus on front-line staff,” the company told CNBC. Iris Wang

Investing in US-listed Chinese companies is like ‘playing fantasy football’, says Hayman Capital Investing in U.S.-listed Chinese companies is tantamount to playing “fantasy football” as U.S. regulators continue to audit companies, an asset management firm says. Kyle Bass, founder and CIO of Hayman Capital Management, said recently reports of the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board obtaining “good access” to the requested information has not yet been confirmed, and reiterated the financial risks faced by investors in Chinese companies listed in the United States. “They own a stock claiming a Cayman Islands subsidiary that has no voting rights and no access to assets in the event of bankruptcy,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia,” when told. asked him if Chinese stocks in the United States were “investable”. Overseas-listed Chinese companies, such as Alibaba andJD.comuse a variable interest entity structure, in which an offshore entity is created, circumventing Chinese restrictions on foreign investment and preventing investors in US stocks from having majority voting rights. The US-listed company is usually a holding company formed outside of the US and China, and may not own shares of the China-based company. “Investors are just playing fantasy football with Chinese companies because they don’t actually own anything,” he said. Jihye Lee

Indonesia’s GoTo shares fall 6% after company reports nine-month losses Indonesian GoTo Group posted a higher cumulative loss for nine months compared to the same period a year ago, although quarterly losses have narrowed with cost reductions. Losses between January and September amounted to 20.32 trillion rupees ($1.29 billion), almost double the loss of 11.58 trillion rupees reported a year ago. Its share price fell 6% on Tuesday morning in Jakarta and marks a 48% decline in the share price since its IPO in April this year. The company announced job cuts last Friday as part of broader cost-cutting plans, which should be reflected later in 2023, he said. Sheila Chiang

Malaysian Kingmaker Party GPS will support Perikatan Nasional, not Pakatan Harapan One of Malaysia’s election leaders, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a national political alliance based in Sarawak in eastern Malaysia, said he supported the Perikatan Nasional coalition to form the government and would not work with Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan. Malaysia’s king has asked major coalitions to present their candidates for prime minister by 2 p.m. local time after Saturday’s election was inconclusive. “We have always been told [sic] that we will not be able to work with the DAP here and also with Pakatan,” GPS General Secretary Alexander Nanta Linggi told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.” The DAP is a progressive party in Pakatan. “Over the past few days during the election, they’ve attacked us so much. So it’s kind of hard…to form a government, to be very objective in that sense.” In return for GPS support, Linggi said he would like the government to give party members positions in ministries that matter to them, such as rural development and commodities. Su Lin Tan

CNBC Pro: Amazon is down 40% this year, is it time to buy? Market pros give their opinion Once a Wall Street darling, Amazon has lost some of its luster this year. The e-commerce giant’s stock fell more than 40%, significantly underperforming the S&P500 which has decreased by about 15% over the same period. Is it time for investors to reinvest? On Thursday, two market professionals squared off on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” to argue for and against buying the stock. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Zavier Ong

Baidu and Kuaishou shares fall ahead of earnings report Baidu is expected to experience a slight decline in revenue in the third quarter of 2022, according to an average of Refinitiv poll estimates. The company is expected to see a 0.05% drop in revenue to 31.904 billion yuan ($4.46 billion) for the July-September quarter, after reporting 31.92 billion yuan for the same period a year ago. one year old. Meanwhile, Tiktok rival Kuaishou is expected to post 10.2% revenue growth in the third quarter to 22.58 billion yuan, according to a separate Refinitiv survey, which is believed to be the fastest pace of annual growth. slow since the company started reporting earnings. Hong Kong listed shares of Kuaishou fell 4.1% before earnings, while Baidu shares were down 0.44% in the morning session. Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley’s Wilson says inflation is on the verge of falling, but warns of a ‘new era’ ahead Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson said he expects a “pretty sharp decline in inflation” and predicts when that might happen. But he said there are two areas that stand out, where inflation could be “stickier”. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Tan Weizhen

Oil prices stagnate after hitting lowest levels since January Oil prices were little changed in the Asian morning after hitting their lowest levels since January on Monday. American crude was slightly higher at $80.08 a barrel after touching $75.08 in Monday’s session. Crude Brent gained slightly to $87.52 a barrel. It reached $82.31 in the previous session. Oil futures briefly dipped on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that OPEC+ was considering increasing supply by 500,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia later challenged this report. Abigail of

Singapore authorities explain why FTX was not on its alert list The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX was not on its investor alert list because it was not “actively soliciting users in Singapore”, unlike the rival Binance exchange. MAS said there is a “clear distinction” between FTX and Binance in terms of targeting local users, according to a statement made public on Monday afternoon. “Binance has actually gone so far as to offer Singapore dollar listings and accepts Singapore-specific payment methods such as PayNow and PayLah,” he said in the statement, adding that he had received from numerous complaints about Binance between January and August of last year. The MAS then reiterated the risks that investors face when trading digital assets. “The most important lesson from the FTX debacle is that trading any cryptocurrency, on any platform, is dangerous,” he said, adding that even crypto exchanges licensed from Singapore would be regulated solely to address money laundering risks, not to provide protection. to investors. “As MAS has stated on several occasions, there is no protection for customers who deal in cryptocurrencies. They can lose all their money,” he said. Jihye Lee

Stocks fall on Monday to start a short holiday week Shares slid in a volatile trading session on Monday to kick off the short holiday week. The S&P 500 lost 0.39% to 3,949.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11,024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, although losses on the index were mitigated by a jump of disney shares, which jumped more than 6%. Disney jumped after the company announced former CEO Bob Iger would replace Bob Chapek. Carmen Reinicke

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/22/asia-markets-china-banks-property-currencies-oil-stocks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos