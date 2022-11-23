STOCK EXCHANGE OVERVIEW 23/11/2022

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,795 Dec: 2,868 NYSE-Adv: 1,814 Dec: 2,307

As the crypto castle crumbles, some true believers say the answer is to double down on DEX. Decentralized exchanges, that is.

The dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, a major centralized crypto exchange, has sparked a wave of calls for more regulation from bankers and traditional investors.

In contrast, some crypto players are channeling bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s original crypto vision by cutting out the financial middleman and turning to decentralized exchanges, where investors trade among peers on the blockchain.

On Nov. 10, as FTX imploded, overall daily trading volumes on DEXs, including Uniswap, jumped to $12 billion, their highest level since May, according to data from DeFi market tracker Llama, although they have since reduced their earnings.

Four days later, November volumes had surpassed the entire previous month, according to CryptoCompare.

Meanwhile, weekly bitcoin flows from centralized exchanges, or CEX, recorded their largest ever net outflow, with 97,805 coins moving out of platforms in the seven days to November 13, according to data from CryptoCompare.

“It is now clear that there can be risk associated with holding assets in a centralized entity,” said Varun Kumar, CEO of decentralized crypto exchange Hashflow. “The data shows that users are turning to decentralized trading solutions.”

Nevertheless, DEXs are not necessarily safer than their centralized rivals, with inexperienced investors potentially at huge risk.

Users trade tokens directly with each other using blockchain-based smart contracts instead of passing funds through an intermediary or central authority.

So, as with other platforms in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Web3 world, there is no central oversight and – for better or worse – investors are responsible for their transactions, settlements and custody of coins or tokens.

By comparison, CEXs, such as Coinbase (COIN.O), Binance, and FTX, are more akin to traditional Wall Street exchanges, acting as a middleman in transactions, making trading more user-friendly, especially for new investors. , and sometimes offering coins. custodial services, as FTX did.

Many centralized players have also pushed to build user trust with measures to increase transparency, such as demonstrating proof of reservations.

Coinbase, Binance and FTX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

FTX MANIGATIONS

That said, proponents of decentralization say DEXs could offer investors some protection against the kind of shenanigans that appear to have taken place at FTX, where up to $1 billion in client funds are reported missing.

DEXs cannot stop withdrawals, they require users to retain custody of their funds, and trading activity and reserves can be traced directly on the blockchain.

“There are certainly elements of DEX that people find attractive because they mitigate the risks of a nefarious trader or single point of failure in the system,” said David Wells, CEO of Crypto Exchange Enclave Markets, which offers centralized and decentralized service elements. .

The FTX crash certainly inflated trading volumes on decentralized exchanges at the time.

Volumes for the largest DEX, Uniswap, hit $17.2 billion in the week of Nov. 6-13, up from just over $6 billion the previous week, while other smaller decentralized exchanges also reported higher volumes.

GMX saw over $6 billion in the week after November 6 when FTX’s troubles were revealed, three times its weekly averages. Hashflow saw $110 million on November 9, the day Binance scrapped a plan to bail out FTX, against a daily average of $25 million.

Despite the recent surge, crypto is not migrating en masse to DeFi exchanges, and daily DEX volumes have fallen near October levels below $3 billion.

Nonetheless, there has been a broader and more subtle shift towards decentralized exchanges, with data from Chainalysis showing that overall monthly trading volumes on DEXs were between $181.5 billion and $240.3 billion. August to October, versus a range of $173 billion to $203.5 billion for CEX. .

REDUCED SPEEDS

The renewed interest in DEXs is tied to the debate at the heart of crypto since Satoshi Nakamoto’s bitcoin whitepaper 14 years ago: what role, if any, centralization and regulation should play in the crypto ecosystem.

While some investors prefer the transparency of decentralized exchanges, the platforms are not suitable for investors such as traditional financial institutions and specialized trading firms, Wells said at Enclave Markets.

For example, DEXs generally have slower transaction speeds, while hedge funds may not want their trading strategies to be publicly traceable on the blockchain.

Many traditional financial institutions are also legally required to hold external funds with an external custodian and would not be able to “self-hold” investors’ assets for trading on decentralized exchanges.

So, is the future DEX or CEX?

Many market participants see centralized and decentralized exchanges coexisting.

“Interdependence is key,” said Chris Kline, co-founder of Bitcoin IRA, which offers cryptocurrency retirement accounts, referring to DEXs and CEXs growing together as crypto trading grows. .

“Both will exist in the future.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)