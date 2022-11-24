Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher After Fed Minutes. Tesla boosts the Nasdaq





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended higher on Wednesday, following the previous session’s rally that took stocks to the highest levels in more than two months. Investors reacted on Wednesday to the release of minutes from the Fed’s November policy meeting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday lull. Minutes of the talks, which ultimately led to the central bank’s fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike, indicated officials were more focused on the destination of the fed funds rate, as opposed to the required pace. to achieve this. The minutes also noted a preference for smaller hikes as they monitor the impact of their recent tightening. A better-than-expected reading of consumer confidence from the University of Michigan benchmark survey, along with a surprise increase in single-family home sales during October, also supported Wednesday’s gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 95 points, or 0.28%, at 34,194, while the S&P 500, which is up about 3.5% for the month, added 0.59% . The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.99% thanks in part to a large early market move from Tesla (TSLA) – Get a free report and a decline in Treasury bond yields. Yields on the benchmark 10-year notes fell to 3.695%, while the 2-year notes were pegged at 4.483%. The spread between 1-month Treasury bills and 30-year bonds widened to 5.6 basis points, a move that puts the entire Treasury complex in inversion for only the second time in three years. . That said, the The current GDP of the Atlanta Fed The forecast tool suggests fourth-quarter growth is picking up to 4.2%, a level that is likely to rise on the back of better-than-expected data on durable goods orders today. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 1.05% in New York to 106.09 after data showed weekly jobless claims rose of 17,000, reaching a peak of 240,000 in April, in the period ending November 19. The dollar’s overnight move was tempered by a bigger-than-expected rate hike from New Zealand’s central bank, which took its benchmark rate to a 14-year high of 4.25%. Another overnight rise in China’s covid infection rate, alongside its spread to other major cities in the world’s second-largest economy, failed to shake investor sentiment this week as the Investors are selling the US dollar and cautiously turning to riskier assets as the final weeks of the year approach. Oil prices were also on the move, with WTI futures for January delivery falling $3.51 to $77.44 a barrel as the European Union considered capping the sale of Russian crude between 65 and $70 a barrel. China’s Covid crisis is also upsetting demand bets, as lockdowns are set to accelerate as the winter months approach. Shares of Tesla jumped 7.8% after analysts at Citigroup raised their rating on the clean-energy automaker, while Morgan Stanley noted that the stock’s $500 billion drop may have hit be at its end. Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report shares rose just 0.59% following reports of worker protests over wages and conditions at its main iPhone factory in China and ongoing supply chain challenges related to Beijing’s strict policies on Covid. Shares in Nordstrom (JWN) – Get a free report fell 4.2% after the retailer posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but cut its full-year profit outlook amid slower spending at the start of the holidays and supply chain inflation continues. Deere (OF) – Get a free report jumped 5% after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and a strong near-term outlook as the heavy-equipment maker continued to capitalize on rising agricultural demand and firming prices. Get Action Alerts PLUS + Quant Ratings for one low price. PLUS Action Alerts: Unlock portfolio tips, access to portfolio managers, and market analysis every trading day.

