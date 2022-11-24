The stock market is ready for a Santa Claus rally, but not before the Fed meeting





Shares could swing for several weeks before rising in a traditional year-end Santa Claus rally, analysts who follow the charts said. Some strategists have identified a turning point for stocks after mid-December after the Federal Reserve held its next meeting on December 13-14. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by half a point at the end of its meeting, but economists are also watching the December 2 jobs data and December 13 consumer inflation data for more. clues about what the Fed will do. This could create volatility in the market. “I don’t think December is going to be straight forward,” said Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat. “It’s normally quite choppy. Where the market tends to peak seasonally is the fourth week of the month. If you’re going to have consolidation, you have it between the second and third week of the month. ” Tuesday’s rally this week was a big one-day move, putting us “on a great path,” he said. Newton expects the S&P 500 to see a move to 4,120 in early December, then a comeback, then back to 4,120 or higher by year end. “My stuff is pretty choppy until about the 20th and then we go up. I don’t know what the year-end targets are. It depends on the degree of market consolidation,” he said. “I’m prepared to say that we’re probably selling around the Fed and then going higher at the end of the year.” Newton expects the market to follow the 1962 pattern. According to Cannacord Genuity, this was a year when the S&P 500 was down 21.4% in the first three quarters of the year, but up 12.1% in the last quarter. If history is any guide, the S&P 500 wouldn’t have much more to do since it’s already up 11.3% in the quarter. Newton said the S&P could rise 3% to 5%. Rob Sluymer, RBC technical strategist, said he expects the market to bottom in the cycle in October, and he sees a similar pattern of a choppy market moving higher late in the year. . “It’s a bit stretched here in the short term, and we could work for a few weeks and then go higher at the end of the year,” he said. “The fourth quarter is seasonal to the first quarter. It’s pretty consistent.” Sluymer said his target for the S&P 500 on the downside is 3,900. The index rose on Tuesday and closed at 4,003, up 1.4%. “The next key level, 4,064, is the 200 days,” Sluymer said. “There’s a band between 4100 and 4155. Those are hurdles to the upside and then it’s 4300, the August highs.” He said there is a key area at 4,120 that strategists will watch as a resistance zone. Before that is the 200-day moving average, a momentum indicator based on the average of the last 200 closing prices of an index or stock. For now, the internals are also improving. “We had fewer new lows in October. … There are more stocks above their 200-day moving average compared to where we were in October, after peaking in early 2021,” a- he declared. Sluymer said he is looking for opportunities outside of technology, which is lagging behind. “I think we’re seeing a bottom in the market. Technology is definitely the last thing to topple, and they need time to really bottom out,” he said. Energy was the best performer this year, and he says it’s still a sector that works, as do industrials. In a recent report, he said industrial stocks such as Cummins, Eaton, Caterpillar and Deere had big runs, but those picks still work for investors. Fundstrat’s Newton said he was looking at stocks that hit new 26-week and 52-week highs. “These are the areas where investors want to hide in bear markets,” Newton said. Among these names are Cigna, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Autozone, Valero, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin. He notes that Pepsi and Merck hit new all-time highs on Tuesday, as did MetLife. “It’s human nature to want to buy low and sell high,” he said. “In the world of investing, it’s almost always better to buy high and sell higher.”

