Stock market could hit new highs in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to subside, Fundstrat says





Traders celebrate after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018.Brendan McDermid/Reuters Stocks could rise sharply and take the S&P 500 to 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, said Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Easing inflation means markets will start heeding the hawkish comments from the Fed, which have weighed on stocks all year.

Lee also noted that inflation was fueled by several transitory pressures, such as supply chain issues and “revenge” spending. If inflation continues to slow faster than the Federal Reserve expects, stocks could soar in a 1982-style vertical rally and hit new highs, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat. In 1982, the S&P 500 rebounded so strongly that in just four months it recovered from a 27-month bear market, he pointed out in a note Tuesday. “Markets priced in ‘Fed hawk’ mode as [the] The Fed should be taken at face value,” Lee said, referring to comments from Fed officials who have kept stocks depressed all year. Although central bankers have recently suggested easing the pace of rate hikesCleveland Fed President Master Lorette recently said more progress was needed on inflation, and Chairman Jerome Powell said he saw no case”for a real softening right awayin monetary policy, with inflation still remaining well above the central bank’s 2% target. Such comments, along with the Fed’s 375 basis point rate hikes so far this year, have sent the S&P 500 down 16% since January and precipitated a historic decline in CEO confidence. But it could actually mean good news for equities: It’s a sign that the Fed’s ferocity has already been priced into the market, meaning more inflation prints below consensus could send equities higher. . “If inflation slows faster than the Fed expects (which is also what the consensus expects), it could look like a moment in 1982,” Lee said. In his view, this could lift the S&P 500 to 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, up 12% from current levels. Consumer inflation has been slowing for months, with prices up 7.7% in October from 9.1% in June. And despite fears that prices will remain high through 2023, Lee pointed to evidence of transitory inflationary pressures, such as lingering supply chain issues, the post-pandemic rebound in demand and “revenge” spending. “in industries like travel. The story continues These have all contributed to inflation but will eventually disappear, Lee said, driving prices even lower. “So the Fed didn’t have to go all out to fight inflation,” he added, comparing Powell to the former Fed chairman. Paul Volckerwhich raised rates to 20% and caused a deep recession to control inflation. Other experts have noted key inflation data items often lag behind official statistics about 18 months, and the Fed rate hikes also work with a lag in the economy. This could mean that inflation is already well down, which will eventually prompt the Fed to ease monetary policy and give equities some breathing room. Lee has been bullish on stocks amid the tough market rout this year. He previously said the S&P 500 could rally to another historic record of 4800 by the end of the year, before revising this forecast downwards. Read the original article at Business Intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/stock-market-could-soar-records-160937208.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos