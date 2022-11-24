Goldman Sachs’ Next 3 Month Stock Market Predictions Aren’t Pretty, But 2023 Is Better





Despite a parade of recession forecasts from Wall Street this year, Goldman Sachs strategists still believe a soft landing is likely.

But that doesn’t mean stock market investors should celebrate. The 153-year-old investment banking equity research team, led by chief US equity strategist David Kostin, said this week it believed the S&P 500 would fall about 10% to 3600 over the next three months as interest rates rise. After that, Kostin and his team argued that the blue chip index would end 2023 at 4000 around the same level it closed today. Their argument is based on the idea that the Federal Reserve’s inflation battle will end in May next year, which will help drive stock prices up from their lows even as the economy grows. world is stagnating. The Fed has raised rates six times this year to combat inflation not seen since the early 1980s. In October, the results of its work began to show when year-over-year inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 7.7%, a significant drop from its peak of 9.1% in June. Our economists expect that by early 2023 it will become clear that inflation is slowing and that the Fed will reduce the magnitude of hikes and eventually stop tightening, Kostin wrote in a research note on Monday. . But at the same time, with a lack of corporate earnings growth on the horizon and corporate profit margins under pressure, Kostin and his team said they expect less pain but also no gain for shares in 2023. And they warned there was a key risk in their flat year for equities, which is recession. [A] flat yield in our base case and [a] A significant drop in a recession means investors should remain cautious, they wrote. A separate risk Here are the facts. Some 98% of CEOs expect a recession within 18 months and 72% of economists polled by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession within the next year. Meanwhile, 75% of voters believe were already in a recession and billionaires like Elon Musk agree. Despite this, Goldman Sachs believes the US economy is strong enough to weather the storm, although its analysts admit that a severe economic downturn remains a separate risk. If a recession hits, Kostin and his team say corporate profits will drop 11% next year. For the S&P 500, this would mean a drop to 3150 (-22%) at the recession low. When is this low point? Kostin and his team did not make that forecast, but argued that when economic growth data is at its worst, markets typically bottom. They noted, for example, that in the 12 recessions since World War II, the S&P 500 has often bottomed a few months after the cycle low of the ISM manufacturing index, which is an indicator of economic activity in the manufacturing sector. Finally, Kostin and his team noted that there will be less appetite for equities next year due to a reduced number of corporate buyouts, as well as a decline in stock purchases among retail investors, which could adversely affect share prices. Buybacks have been the biggest and most consistent source of stock demand for more than 10 years, but demand will dip in 2023, they wrote, predicting a 10% year-over-year decline. business takeovers. Goldman also expects households to be net sellers of stocks for the first time since 2018 next year, with outflows estimated at $100 billion.

