Latin American Stock Markets End Mixed; Fed minutes boost NYSE

A round-up of Wednesday’s stock market results across the Americas

Peru is the leader in Latin America:

The Perus S&P/BVL (SPBLPGPT) gained 0.83% to lead the gains in Latin America, followed by the Colombias COLCAP (COLCAP), which closed up 0.81%.

The Peruvian market was supported by the shares of Enel Generacin Per SAA (ENGEPEC1) and Alicorp SA (ALICORC1), which rose by 6.14% and 3.60%, while the Colombian COLCAP benefited from the shares of Banco de Bogot (BOGOTA), which gained 7.72%. %, and Canacol Energy (CNEC) which increased by 7.09%.

The Colombian stock market rose despite business confidence in October falling to 17% from September, the lowest figure since August 2020, while industrial confidence fell to -0.4%, a result not seen since May 2021, over the same period. , according to figures from Fedesarrollo.

Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC (MEXBOL) and Argentina’s MERVAL (MERVAL) gained 0.45% and 0.25%.

A bad day for Chiles IPSA:

Chiles himself (IPSA) was the worst performer on Wednesday, falling 0.64%, a decline led by the real estate and communication services sectors. Shares of Parque Arauco SA (PARAUCO) fell 3.48% and those of Empresas CMPC SA (CMPC) fell 3.01%.

Chilean copper producer Codelco said on Wednesday it would cut refined copper shipments to China next year after prolonged outages at its smelters and strong demand elsewhere, according to Bloomberg. The Chilean mining giant will reduce deliveries to customers under annual contract by around 10% by 2023.

Brazils Ibovespa (IBOV) edged down 0.18% on the day, divorcing itself from Wall Street results and awaiting the possible impact of the fiscal management of President-elect Luiz Incio Lula da Silva’s new government.

OnWall Street:

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday’s session higher after the final minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting showed most officials backed a rapid slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted gains for a second consecutive session. Treasuries rallied, with the benchmark 10-year yield around 3.69%. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, fell to its lowest level in more than three months. US stock and bond markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Nasdaq Composite (CCMPDL) and S&P 500 gained 0.99% and 0.59% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.28%.

Several Fed officials have backed the need to moderate the pace of rate hikes, according to minutes from the Nov. 1-2 central bank meeting. Only a small number of these officials pointed to the need for a higher terminal rate. Since the last Fed meeting, investors have analyzed a wealth of economic data that has somewhat eased inflation fears, further bolstering the case for lower rate hikes.

The minutes were dovish because they acknowledged slowing consumer demand and tightening international economic and financial conditions, said Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Management.

Still, some investors believe the minutes of the meeting did not add anything new and markets may be overreacting to the perceived change in tone.

The minutes say the hikes can be less than 75 basis points, but also that the terminal rate will have to be higher than previously thought – which is also pretty much what everyone at the Fed reported anyway, said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer at asset manager AlphaTrAI.

It’s almost weird to make big moves on the minutes. Guess the market is happy to take a longer route to a more painful outcome given the reaction to the minutes.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell for a second day as investors assessed a fresh batch of economic data. Business activity in the United States continued to contract and separate data showed that unemployment claims in the United States rose more than expected, a sign of a cooling in the labor market.

In the currency markets, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%, the euro rose 1% to $1.0402, the pound rose 1.5% to $1.2065 and the Japanese yen rose 1.2% to 139.50 per dollar.

The key events of the day:

Oil fell, with both benchmarks down nearly 4% as the oil market continues to weaken in recent days, amid Russian crude sanctions talks and the advance of Covid-19. 19 in China.

On Wednesday, WTI crude oil for January delivery fell 3.72% to $77.94 a barrel, while benchmark Brent for January settlement fell 4.10% with a price of $84.74. the barrel.

The effectiveness of the price cap as a mechanism to tighten the screws on Russia remains a big question for the market, RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran said of the EU’s proposed price range, which would exceed Russia’s cost of production. , and more than some countries are already paying for this oil.

Additionally, the advance of Covid-19 in China continues to hit the country’s demand as it pushes for more restrictions. There were 28,183 new infections nationwide on Tuesday, down from 27,307 on Monday and just below the record high of 28,973 set in April.

For the table debate:

The loss of nearly $300 billion in market value in just 2 months has generated a growing chorus from Tesla Inc (TSLA) analysts who say the decline has gone too far.

Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Adam Jonas said Wednesday that the company’s stock price is approaching its downside scenario of $150, offering investors a chance to buy it at a bargain price. Meanwhile, analysts at Citi (C) today raised their weighting on the stock to neutral from the sell, saying the more than 50% loss in 2022 balanced the short-term risk-reward ratio. term.

Although demand has slowed and prices have fallen in China, Tesla is the only electric vehicle company covered by Morgan Stanley that earns revenue from marketing its vehicles, Jonas wrote in a note. He also pointed to the company’s potential when it comes to qualifying for US consumer tax credits and kept his price target at $330.

Sebastien Osorio Idrragacontent producer at Bloomberg Lnea, and Emily Graffeo and Vildana Hajric of Bloomberg News, contributed to this report.