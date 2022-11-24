Should I invest in the stock market after losing 50% of my account value?

I joined the stock market late last year and quit after a few months after losing more than 50% in the stock account. Should I reinvest now?

Investing in the stock market is not my strength. Late last year when the market was booming, like other newbie investors, I was intrigued by the profit potential of this investment channel.

My account has already made a double digit profit after entering the market in late November through speculative and real estate stocks. But the stock market crash at the start of this year and the ensuing downtrend in early April ruined everything.

I made money in my account before I suffered a loss. Before deciding to exit the market, I lost more than half of my initial investment.

But now my old brokers and friends are advising me to start investing in stocks again.

They said that due to the recent major market decline and long-term low prices for many stocks, now is a good time to buy. I also want to recover what was lost.

After withdrawing the money from the purse, I only deposited it in the bank to earn interest, moreover my work has progressed in recent months, so my account balance is only 30% lower than when I entered the market at the end of last year.

When would be the ideal time to re-enter the stock market, in your opinion? Should we be “greedy when everyone is afraid”?

I hope to get some advice from you, readers.