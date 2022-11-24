Can the curious case of the turkey stock market runaway continue? – Finance professionals

The Turkish stock market has rallied strongly this year, leaving other global markets in the dust. The MSCI Turkey index is up 62% in dollar terms since the beginning of the year, to November 21, 2022. This is an extraordinary performance compared to the MSCI World and MSCI Emerging Market indices, which are down of -17% and -22%. respectively. All the more extraordinary since the Turkish lira depreciated by -29% against the dollar over this period.

The contrast between equity and currency market performance illustrates the growing macroeconomic risks in Turkey. Real GDP growth may have been flat at 7.6% y/y in the third quarter, but higher frequency data shows a slowdown is underway and headline inflation is now 86% y/y.

The strong performance this year is mainly due to non-fundamental factors.

With broader economic risks continuing to rise, corporate profits are under threat. The combination of unorthodox economic policy and growing uncertainty ahead of next year’s general election means that the market’s current trajectory looks unsustainable.

The political environment that fuels market movements

Politics under President Erdogan has been far from orthodox for some time. The current framework is effectively supported by a competitive exchange rate and negative real interest rates. In the eyes of the government, this will help close the current account deficit, encourage foreign direct investment and control inflation.

Unfortunately, inflation has skyrocketed, exacerbated in recent months by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Official measures show that headline inflation, fueled by rising energy and food prices, rose to almost 86% year-on-year in October, from around 20% a year ago. There is speculation that actual inflation could be even higher, and our interactions with businesses in the region show this. A series of changes at Turkey’s statistics agency, including the dismissal of the deputy director last week, haven’t exactly boosted confidence in the official figures.

This trajectory is in contradiction with the official inflation target of 5%+/-2%, as illustrated in the graph below. Over the past year, the central bank has actually eased policy rather than raising rates. Despite still very high inflation, it has lowered its rates by a total of 3.5% since August.

It’s no secret that, contrary to common acceptance, President Erdogan believes that higher interest rates actually cause inflation. The central bank’s independence was compromised and its refusal to raise interest rates in the face of rising inflation led to currency weakness. The following chart illustrates the extent to which the real policy rate, that is, the policy rate minus inflation, is in negative territory. This is significant in absolute terms, but even more so compared to other emerging markets.

Turkey is a net importer of oil and gas, and rising prices have also increased the current account deficit; the value of imported goods and services is increasingly higher than the value of exported goods and services. This was not helped by a weaker lira and slowing global demand for Turkish exports.

Over 12 rolling months, the current account deficit is now 4.5% of GDP. As the winter season approaches, tourism revenues will fall and energy imports will increase, putting more pressure on the current account. Funding the current account will become increasingly difficult and costly due to rising global interest rates and declining risk appetite among international investors. Current account funding in 2022 has been opaque. Net errors and omissions now account for more than 60% of current account deficit financing.

With negative real yields, currency weakness and an increasingly challenging economic outlook, international investor confidence in the Turkey allocation has waned. As a result, the government reportedly sought financial support from allies in the Middle East.

What are the consequences of the current policy?

The main problem remains that inflation remains above target and is accelerating. This creates broader macroeconomic tensions.

As the lira depreciated against the US dollar this year, the central bank used reserves to manage this weakness; total gross reserves fell sharply in the first half of the year. This situation has now completely reversed, due to higher bank reserve requirements, but also due to direct foreign investment from Russia to finance a nuclear power plant to be built by a subsidiary of the Russian company Rosatom. However, investors should pay attention to the central bank’s net reserves. As this next chart shows, while gross reserves, including gold, exceed $110 billion, net reserves are (negative) -$60 billion. This difference comes after deducting swap liabilities.

Amid concerns over the depreciation of the currency, the government has taken a series of unconventional measures to try to discourage households and businesses from holding foreign assets. He incentivized Turkish citizens to save through lira term deposit accounts by promising compensation when the lira’s weakness against the US dollar exceeds the local interest rate. Meanwhile, exporters are required to sell 40% of their foreign exchange earnings to the central bank.

The government sought to cushion the impact of high inflation on the public with various measures. The minimum wage was increased by 50% in January this year to 4,250 lire per month, before being increased by another 30% to 5,500 at the beginning of July; equivalent to $330.

These measures can provide some support, but are not sufficient given the level of inflation, which continues to rise. Food inflation hit nearly 100% in October and transport inflation is 117%. Unfortunately, this leads to a domestic cost of living crisis.

Why political risk is increasing

Turkey has played an important geopolitical role since Russia invaded Ukraine, acting as an intermediary between Russia and the West. The country holds a key geographic map through its mastery of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait. These maritime waterways are the only sea routes in and out of the Black Sea, and Turkey has used a historic convention to prevent Russia from increasing its fleet in the Black Sea. Turkish-made drones have been supplied to Ukraine and Turkey has criticized the annexation of Ukrainian provinces.

At the same time, President Erdogan has maintained good relations with President Putin. This enabled him to help negotiate an agreement to allow the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. Erdogan also remained opposed to Western sanctions against Russia and agreed to pay for Russian oil and gas in rubles. In fact, Turkey has seen its trade with Russia increase since the start of the war and flights to Moscow remain in place.

However, national elections are looming. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June next year, and although there is still a long way to go, the opposition continues to lead opinion polls in both races. This is despite a slight increase in Erdogan’s popularity thanks to his leading role in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Why has the market performed so well this year?

The main driver of market performance this year has been high domestic inflation. With interest rates so deeply negative and government yields unattractive, local investors have been forced into the market in an attempt to protect their savings against runaway inflation.

Although the market performance in local liras did not surprise us due to the highly inflationary environment and the lack of investment alternatives for locals, we expect the performance in US dollars to be much weaker. . Given the negative real yield, lack of central bank reserves and high current account deficit, we would expect the lira to come under increasing pressure. Historically, a greater proportion of lira market gains have been offset by currency depreciation.

While overall valuations for the MSCI Turkey Index were reasonably attractive a year ago, they no longer stand out against a broader emerging market backdrop, as this next chart shows, especially given the broader economic backdrop. . Return on equity (ROE) increased significantly, distorted by high inflation. Turkish companies are now required to report inflation-adjusted accounts, and many report ROE in the mid to high single digit range.

Foreign investors have only grown more concerned about the longer-term ramifications of the domestic policy mix and the uncertainty it has created. The chart below illustrates how this momentum has broadened over the past 18 months as foreign investor participation in the equity market has further declined.

What are the longer term prospects?

There are various long-term attractions to invest in Turkey for foreign investors. Demographics are favorable, with a relatively young and growing population of 85 million people, supporting prospects for domestic growth. Exports have become increasingly important and Turkey is well placed to seize export opportunities in growing markets in the Middle East. Indeed, there are many well-managed companies in Turkey.

However, the macro outlook is increasingly vulnerable, with downside risk to earnings, and we could see further currency weakness. Without major political change, these problems will only get worse.

Why we do not favor the Turkish market

We have had a neutral view on Turkey for some time, due to macroeconomic and political concerns.

The market has generated a strong gain in US dollars so far this year and has outperformed broader emerging markets. As we explained, this was driven by non-fundamental factors and macroeconomic policy remains weak. With parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for next year, political uncertainty is expected to increase, adding to macroeconomic fragilities.

Against this backdrop, the market’s trajectory looks unsustainable and we have turned downright negative in our outlook.