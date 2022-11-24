Goldman Sachs fined $4 million for ESG investment policy breaches







This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Goldman Sachs $4 million for investment banks’ failure to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and procedures, the regulator said announced tuesday

The bank’s asset management unit had several lapses in policies and procedures involving ESG research that its investment teams used to screen and monitor securities, the SEC said.

The allegations of bank misconduct took place from April 2017 to June 2018, the SEC said. Goldman, which neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings, agreed to a cease-and-desist order and censorship in addition to the fine, according to the regulator. Overview of the dive: Goldman’s fine is more than double the ESG– related penalty that the SEC imposed on the bank par, BNY Mellon, in May. BNY Mellon agreed to pay $1.5 millionafter regulator finds banks’ investment adviser division misrepresented how it applies ESG criteria when making investment decisions for some of its mutual funds. The SEC said Goldman Sachsasset’s management unit, between April 2017 and June 2018, did not implement written policies and procedures to ESG product research, the SEC said. Once the policies and procedures were established, the bank did not consistently follow them until February 2020, the regulator added. Goldman, in a statement Tuesday, said the issue related to banks ESG Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Funds and a US stock ESG separately managed account strategy. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP is pleased to have resolved this matter, which involved historical policies and procedures related to three of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fundamental Equity group’s investment portfolios, the bank said in a statement. statement tuesday. The SEC says the bank asked its employees to complete a questionnaire for each company it planned to include in each product investment portfolio before screening. Bank staff, however, carried out many of the ESG questionnaires after titles have already been selected for inclusion and built on previous ones ESG to research. This research, the SEC said, was often conducted in a manner different from what was required in the banks’ policies and procedures. In response to investor demand, advisers like Goldman Sachs Asset Management are increasingly branding and marketing their funds and strategies as ESG, said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s enforcement division. and head of its climate and ESG working group, in a statement. When they do, they must establish reasonable policies and procedures governing how ESG factors will be assessed as part of the investment process, and then follow those policies and procedures, to avoid providing investors with information about those products that differ from their practices.

