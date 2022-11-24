Business
sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 18,350; PSU Bank shares continue to rally; real estate pack in the red
The nifty public sector bank index was the biggest sector gainer and looked set to extend its rally for the eighth consecutive year. All 12 gauge constituents posted gains in opening trade.
A “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers agreed that it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of rate hikes, according to the minutes.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.89%. On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed higher overnight as the US dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell.
US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors sold 7.90 billion Indian rupees ($96.80 million) worth of shares, while domestic investors bought 4.14 billion Indian rupees ($50.73 million). ) shares, according to preliminary data from the NSE.
Sonata Software Signs Agreement with Global Cloud Xchange, Headquartered in Bermuda
TVS Motor Company Launches First TVS Experience Center in Singapore
Cipla has received communication from the USFDA indicating that the classification of the company’s Goa facility continues to be as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The USFDA may continue to suspend product approvals from this facility until the outstanding observations are resolved.
Drug delivery solution provider ZIM Laboratories Ltd announced on Wednesday that it plans to list on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on November 25. ZIM Laboratories, already listed on the BSE since June 2018, will now extend its listing to the NSE, the company said in a statement. To date, the company said it has delivered more than 85% return to its investors from the listing price.
Helios Capital’s Samir Arora shares his outlook for Indian markets
#BeatTheStreet | "Had expected the Fed to hint at slower rate hikes. I expect India to perform well after the budget," says… https://t.co/mEbIxzNYCM
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1669262904000
These stocks bleed the most in a firm market
Sensex earns 300 points to reach the top of the day
PSU stocks continue to rally; Bank of India tops the charts
Keystone Realtors debuts with 3% premium on IPO price
Keystone Realtors debuted on a lukewarm note on Thursday as it was listed at Rs 555 on BSE, a 3% premium to its issue price of Rs 541 apiece. The Mumbai-based real estate player also debuted with a 3% premium at Rs 555 on NSE. For the last time, before its IPO, the company’s shares were trading at a marginal premium of less than 5 rupees each, hinting at a muted start.
FINO PAYMENTS BANK Advances Over 38% WTD, Biggest Weekly Gain Since Listing
#StockInFocus | @FinoPaymntsBank: Advance over 38% WTD, biggest weekly gain since listing exceeds 200 DMA i… https://t.co/zqUM50BfFM
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1669264263000
Bitcoin holds $16,000; Solana, Ethereum and BNB gain up to 11%
Jalan-Kalrock is ready to go to the Supreme Court to solve Jet’s problems
The construction of the US market “rise in equities-fall in bond yields-fall in the dollar” continues to favor the bulls. In addition to these favorable global indices, in India, the steady decline in crude is another positive element. The FOMC minutes indicate a slowdown in rate hikes, going forward. Consequently, the 10-year yield fell to 3.69% and the dollar index slipped to 106. As long as this trend continues, the bears will be in retreat. In India, macro news confirms the resilience of the Indian economy. Investment is gaining momentum. The latest RBI data shows impressive credit growth of 17% year-on-year. This is good news for banking and capital goods stocks.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The rupee rose 21 paise to 81.72 against the US dollar in early trading.
US FDA sends warning letter to Glenmark’s Goa plant.
#StocksInNews | Glenmark takes center stage as @US_FDA sends warning letter to its (agencies) Goa plant #Glenmark… https://t.co/ppQlskBYvX
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1669258925000
Almost three decades after selling soft drink brands Thums Up, Gold Spot and Limca to Coca-Cola, Ramesh Chauhan is selling Bisleri International to Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for around 6,000-7,000 crore.
Opening Bell: Sensex rises 145 pts, Nifty above 18,300; Tata Consumer gains 2%; Glenmark loses 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex exceeds 150 points; Clever above 18,330
Asian stocks rise on signs of US Fed slowdown
Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of new economic stimulus from China as the dollar fails not recoup its losses.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 97 points, or 0.53%, at 18,474, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Thursday.
Tech View: Nifty forms a bearish candle
Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily charts today, signaling that the bulls are struggling to sustain higher levels.
Tokyo stocks climb after US rallies
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Thursday, catching up with Wall Street’s gains after a holiday.
Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowing rate hikes
Major Wall Street indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting showed interest rate hikes may soon slow.
Oil drops as fears of supply disruption ease amid price cap talks in Russia
Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of a supply disruption eased after news that Group of Seven (G7) countries were considering a high price cap Russian oil.
Rupee drops 26 paise to 81.93 against USD on currency outflows
The rupee depreciated 26 paise to close at 81.93 against the US currency on Wednesday due to banks buying dollars on behalf of importers and rising crude oil prices in overseas markets.
Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday
The 30-stock Sensex finished up 92 points at 61,510 while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 finished above the 18,250 level.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
