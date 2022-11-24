The stock market just gave an extremely rare signal that has a strong track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says.





Spencer Platt/Getty Images An extremely rare signal erupted in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead.

That’s according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who pointed to an increase in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500.

Since 1997, there have only been three instances where the put-to-call ratio jumped above 1.0 on the same day stocks jumped 1%. An extremely rare contrary signal erupted in the stock market on Tuesday, and it suggests strong gains ahead, by Fundstrat Tom Lee said in a note from Wednesday. Lee pointed out that the put-to-call ratio jumped above 1.0 on Tuesday, the same day as the S&P500 jumped more than 1%. This is a puzzle, because the put-to-call ratio typically increases on days when the stock market is down, not on days when there are strong gains. The put-to-call ratio is a technical indicator that measures investor sentiment. A measure of 1 for the put-call ratio indicates that the number of bullish call option buyers is the same as the number of bearish put option buyers. A measurement greater than 1 for the ratio signals that there are more buyers of buys than buyers of buys, suggesting that investors are more bearish than bullish towards the stock market. “A surge of [the] The CBOE put-call ratio usually occurs on a down day. It makes sense: the markets are falling, investors are looking for cover, [so they] buy put options,” Lee said. On Tuesday, the put-to-call ratio rose from 0.64 to 1.35, according to YCharts data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 jumped nearly 1 .4%. According to Fundstrat, since 1997 there have only been three other instances in which the put-to-call ratio exceeded 1 on the same day that the S&P 500 rose more than 1%. “The stock futures yields are very good,” Lee said of those three dates. These instances include February 1997, November 2008, and March 2020. All three dates saw significant stock market gains over the next few months and year. According to Lee, the S&P 500 has generated average forward returns of 3.7%, 17.5% and 35.8% over the next three, six and twelve months, respectively, with a 100% success rate for positive results at six and twelve months. month returns. This, combined with strong seasonality at the end of the year, gives Lee confident S&P 500 could climb to 4,500about 12% from current levels by the end of the year. Read the original article at Business Intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/stock-market-just-flashed-extremely-181632847.html

