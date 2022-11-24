Why Twitter shares were suspended from the New York Stock Exchange after the company’s takeover

According to the latest orders issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Twitter is officially delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The choice was made coincidentally with this year’s midterm elections taking place across the country.

After months of litigation, during which Elon Musk finally admitted defeat and proceeded to merge his company X Holdings with Twitter, the American SEC announced its verdict.

Recently, the billionaire CEO of Tesla completed the takeover of Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter, which made headlines on Nov. 7, 2013, will soon exit the stock market after nine years due to Musk’s commitment to privatizing the social media industry.



The NYSE informed regulators that it intended to delist the shares from Twitter on Nov. 8 and that trading in the shares had been suspended following the recent SEC session.

Based on criteria proposed by the filing committee, the SEC decided to exclude Twitter from the NYSE. According to the SEC, Twitter is being delisted from the NYSE because Elon Musk’s company now owns all of its shares.

According to the filing, “The NYSE hereby notifies the SEC of its decision to withdraw the entire class of the aforementioned securities from listing and registration on the Exchange effective November 08, 2022, pursuant to Rule 12d2- 2 (one).”

The merger of Twitter, Inc. and X Holdings II, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of X Holdings I, Inc., wholly controlled by Elon R. Musk, became effective Oct. 27, 2022, according to the commission. . Without interest and less applicable withholding taxes, each share of Twitter, Inc. common stock traded for $54.20 in cash.

Twitter stock has seen some turbulence since the start of the year, particularly in the months leading up to Musk’s takeover proposal and the months after when he tried to call off the merger.



In addition to paying shareholders $54.20 per share and disbanding the public board, which is now led by Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, Musk will officially make Twitter private.

Musk will be freed from the pressure that comes with being a publicly traded company, including quarterly financial filings, but his investors will put new pressure on him.

The world’s richest man couldn’t afford to fully acquire Twitter, so he borrowed $12.5 billion from Morgan Stanley and other banks as debt financing. Additionally, it has raised another $7 billion from equity investors including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and cryptocurrency firm Binance.



A remarkable saga with many twists and turns that raised questions about Musk’s ability to execute the deal culminated in the $44 billion acquisition. It all started on April 4, when Musk revealed he was the largest shareholder in the San Francisco company with a 9.2% stake.

The world’s richest man then agreed to join Twitter’s board, but changed his mind at the last minute and offered to buy the firm instead for $54.20 a share. Twitter wasn’t sure whether to consider this another of Musk’s marijuana references or not.

Musk’s offer was genuine, and the two sides finally reached an agreement on his estimated amount over a single weekend later in April.

This happened without Musk performing due diligence on the company’s proprietary information, as is normal in an acquisition.



After these weeks, Musk had doubts. He expressed public displeasure with Twitter’s estimate of less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users, saying he believed the number of spam accounts was significantly higher. Then, according to his lawyers, Twitter ignored his requests for information on the matter.

Due to the growing tension, Musk notified Twitter on July 8 that he was ending their business relationship and that Twitter had misled him about the bots and not cooperated with him. Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware, where the company is incorporated, four days later to compel him to complete the transaction.