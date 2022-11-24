Dow Jones Ends High as Fed Minutes Show End to Massive Hikes ‘Soon’ By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed higher on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting showed support for a slowdown in rate hikes soon at a time when data continues to point to a downturn in the economy. The gain of 0.28%, or 96 points, the gain of 1% and the gain of 0.6%, A substantial majority of participants felt that a slower pace of the rise would likely be appropriate soon, according to Fed minutes. The further hint of a slowing pace in rates reaffirmed investors’ expectations that the central bank is likely to slow hikes to 50 basis points at its December meeting. We continue to expect the Fed to hike 50 basis points in December, but only 25 basis points in January, with no further hikes, Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note after the Fed meeting. . Bets on a slower pace of rate hikes come in the wake of Wednesday’s data showing weaker-than-expected housing, manufacturing and services activity. Treasury yields slipped further into the red after the minutes, paving the way for growth sectors of the market, including consumer discretionary and technology, to add to early-day gains. Alphabet (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) led big tech gains up more than 1%. Apple (NASDAQ:) rose less than 1% even as worries over iPhone supply continued to linger amid Covid-19 lockdowns at China-based supplier Foxconn. Despite supply concerns, Apple is seeing “strong” iPhone upgrade activity from AT&T and Verizon and in-store activity has been “solid,” Wedbush said in a note. Consumer stocks, meanwhile, were dragged higher by a more than 7% rise in Tesla (NASDAQ:) after Citigroup upgraded the stock to neutral from short, citing a valuation more balanced following the recent setback. The earnings front, meanwhile, delivered mixed quarterly results. Deere & Company (NYSE:) released a full-year outlook pointing to continued demand after releasing a quarterly report that beat Wall Street estimates, pushing its shares up more than 6%. Nordstrom (NYSE:) fell 5% as better than expected were offset by slower sales which raised concerns that the department store would need to increase its promotional activities, hurting margins. [W]We struggle to see how JWN will reach its implied EBIT margin of 7.9% to 9.1% in 4Q, Credit Suisse said in a note. Energy stocks struggled to join the rally as falling oil prices weighed on investor sentiment amid data showing a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly stocks and reports that G7 countries envisage a ceiling for Russian oil prices in the range of $65 to $70 per barrel. Schlumberger NV (NYSE:), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) and Halliburton (NYSE:) were the biggest drags on the sector.

