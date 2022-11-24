Are financial markets closed on Thanksgiving 2022?





Financial markets including the stock market, bond market and banks will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of every November, Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on November 24, 2022. Thanksgiving is a public holiday of the American stock exchange, and the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are both closed on this day. For investors in the US stock markets, it will be a shortened week on vacation. It’s not a four-day weekend as investors will have to come and trade on Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving, trading hours are also impacted, with an early closing at 1 p.m. on Black Friday, November 25. The market reopens with the usual trading hours on Monday 28 November. Since December 25 is a Sunday, the next US stock market holiday is December 26. In all, there are nine public holidays in a calendar year, during which the markets are closed. Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States, all non-essential federal government offices, including the federal bank and post offices, will be closed. Also read: US stocks rally as investors bet on easing interest rate hikes and inflation by the end of December According to the US Federal Reserve, Thanksgiving is also a holiday, so commercial banks and other financial institutions may be closed or operate at significantly different hours. On November 24, 2022, due to Thanksgiving, the US bond market will also be closed. Black Friday, however, is not a federally recognized holiday, so most banks will be open to customers, although it depends on your branch, except perhaps for limited hours. Also Read: Is the US Stock Market Preparing for a Santa Claus Rally? New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 p.m. EST the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are among the nine holidays that the US stock market observes each year. A national holiday in the United States, Thanksgiving Day was first observed to celebrate the harvest and other blessings received during the previous year. Today, Americans use this day to express their thanks and spend time with loved ones, family and friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/investing-abroad/featured-stories/are-financial-markets-closed-on-thanksgiving-2022/2890181/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos