Walker List Sponsorship Services

Walkers’ listing team has extensive experience in providing listing sponsorship services in relation to listings on the International Stock Exchange (“WEAVING“). Walkers Capital Markets Ltd (“WCML“) is a Category 1 and 2 sponsor of TISE, which means that we are able to act as a sponsor for all registration purposes.

Delisting of Notes Listed on TISE – Partial and Full Refunds

We are frequently asked about the requirements of the TISE Listing Rules with respect to the delisting of bonds that are listed on TISE, including partial redemptions and full redemptions. Below is a summary of some relevant points.

This note applies to “early” repayments, i.e. the repayment takes place before the bonds reach their scheduled automatic maturity date.

General opinion

As part of the general notification process under Listing Rule 3.2, an issuer must notify TISE via its listing sponsor (and publish an announcement on TISE’s website via its listing sponsor) within 10 working days of any call, purchase, redemption or cancellation of any of the bonds listed by the issuer and, if applicable, notify TISE via its listing sponsor of the intention to delist such bonds. The information must indicate the amount of bonds to be redeemed, purchased, repurchased or canceled and the amount of bonds that will remain outstanding after the completion of the transaction or series of transactions.

Full refunds

A “full redemption” is where all listed bonds are redeemed or redeemed. This requires that a de-listing request be submitted to TISE. This process assumes that no further bonds of this category will be issued or listed in the future.

Please see below a summary of the requirements for a full redemption:

WCML will prepare a letter as interim sponsor to submit to TISE. The letter would disclose the expected date of delisting and the reason for the delisting (for example, full redemption of listed bonds). WCML would prepare an announcement for publication on TISE notifying the issuer’s delisting request. To effect an early write-off, TISE would provide an invoice for the amount of 500.

The minutes and request can be provided to WCML by email, then WCML will notify TISE and submit the letter, within

10 working days following the date of full repayment.

Partial refund

A “partial redemption” is when a partial amount of listed bonds are redeemed or redeemed. This involves an expedited application to be submitted to TISE.

Please see below a summary of the requirements for a partial redemption:

WCML should receive an email explaining the amount of bonds to be redeemed, the amount of bonds remaining outstanding after the partial redemption is complete and the effective date of the partial redemption. The TISE website will then be updated to show the new number of bonds listed. To process a partial redemption, TISE would provide an invoice for the amount of 500.

The information can be provided to WCML by e-mail, then WCML will inform TISE, within 10 working days

following the partial redemption date.

