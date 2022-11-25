DeepMatter leaves the Stock Exchange after 16 years





OffersInvestment Chemistry data and software company DeepMatter is set to exit the London Stock Exchange after 16 years as a PLC. The Glasgow company’s board said it had decided to withdraw from the stock exchange’s AIM junior market listing following discussions with major shareholders and potential institutional investors about securing capital to fund future working capital needs. DeepMatter intends to re-register as a limited liability company. He said this would provide greater opportunities to raise additional capital and says this view has been supported by major shareholders. Any delisting would be subject to shareholder approval. DeepMatter has developed the SmartChemistry platform, enabling scientists across a range of industries – including pharma, biotech, agri-science, scientific publishers and contract research organizations – to capture, access and exploit the large amounts of data created in chemical reactions. It listed in London in 2006 and its shares hit a high of over 78 less than two years later. This was short-lived and in recent years stocks have traded below 10 and sometimes even 1. A brief recovery in February 2019 saw them in the top 4, but the past 12 months have seen them hover around 12p. HealthTech 2022 Conference – data innovation in medicine and healthcare Shares of the company – which a month ago announced a multi-year database licensing deal with New York-listed Merck & Co Inc – plunged Thursday morning to 0.61p at the time of writing (8.30am) . The company plans to seek to raise around 1 million from its major shareholders before delisting, after which a more substantial capital raise would be pursued as a limited liability company in 2023. The group continues to expect current year revenue to be no less than 1.5 million, while it has cash and short-term receivables of 700,000. How could the widespread adoption of AI fight diabetes?

