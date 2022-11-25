Business
Black Friday 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Fridays? Banks, UPS, courier delivery, stock markets, malls, stores
black friday 2022 is Friday, November 25.
It is an annual business event that takes place the day after Thanksgiving. The first recorded use of the term Black Friday dates back to 1869, when the US gold market crashed.
According to History.com, Philadelphia police used the term in the 1950s to describe how chaotic the day after Thanksgiving would become due to crowds piling in for football games on Saturdays. Shoplifters took advantage of the chaos and police were forced to work extra shifts.
Black Friday wasn’t viewed in a positive light until the late 1980s, when retailers found a way to reinvent the term, leading to a dedicated, albeit chaotic, shopping day.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Black Friday 2022.
Is Black Friday a federal holiday? Is Black Friday a public holiday?
Black Friday is neither a federal holiday nor a national holiday. There are two federal holidays in November: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.
The federal courts in New Jersey, however, will be closed black friday.
Is there courier delivery on Black Friday 2022? Will the mail be executed?
It will be regularly scheduled mail delivery, as well as fedex and UPS black friday. The only exception is FedEx Freight, which is closed. FedEx Express is also operating on a modified schedule.
Is the post office open on Black Friday 2022?
United States Postal Service offices will be open.
Are stock exchanges open on Black Friday 2022?
Stock markets will be open on Black Friday. This includes the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq markets.
Are the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices open on Black Friday 2022?
All motor vehicle board offices will be open. Additionally, all New Jersey state offices and courts are open during the holidays.
Online processing of certain documents is available at Motor Vehicle Commissions website.
Are the banks open on Black Friday?
All banks are open on Black Friday.
Do NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on a regular schedule?
N.J. Transit, PATH and SEPTA will operate according to the usual hours. For NJ Transit, passengers must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to double-check arrival and departure times.
Are restaurants open on Black Friday 2022?
Most restaurants will be open and some may have specials. Customers should check with specific restaurants for more information.
When do stores open on Black Friday 2022?
Most stores will be open on Black Friday, and some may open very early so shoppers can take advantage of the sales.
Here’s a roundup of the main stores’ opening hours for Black Friday 2022, according to their websites, Good Housekeeping and RetailMeNot.
Note: Buyers should ultimately check with their local store if hours of operation vary by location.
- Aldi (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Apple (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; varies by store)
- Barnes and Noble (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- Bass Pro Shops (5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; varies by store)
- Bed bath and beyond (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; varies by store)
- best buy (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Large lots (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Wholesale BJ Club (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Boscov (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Burlington (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; varies by store)
- Costco (9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
- SVC (varies by store)
- Dicks Sporting Goods (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- dollar tree (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- hobby hall (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
- Home deposit (6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- Ikea (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- JCPenney (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- cabbage (5 a.m. – midnight)
- down (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- macy (6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.)
- Marshals (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Meijer (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Nordström (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- Nordstrom Rack (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; varies by store)
- Old Navy (5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; varies by store)
- petco (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- PetSmart (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; varies by store)
- REI (FIRM)
- Ritual Aid (varies by store)
- Sam’s Club (8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. for Plus members; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
- sear (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
- BoutiqueRite (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Starbucks (varies by store)
- Target (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- TJ Maxx (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Trader Joes (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
- Ultimate beauty (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
- Victoria’s Secret (6 a.m. – 10 p.m., may vary by store)
- Walgreens (varies by store)
- Wegman (6:00 a.m. – midnight)
- walmart (5 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
Are there sales for Black Friday 2022?
We scoured the internet and found several Black Friday 2022 sales. Here are five of the biggest sales:
When is the next federal holiday?
The next federal holiday is Christmas Day on Saturday, December 25.
For more information on the history of Black Friday, watch the video below:
