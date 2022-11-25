A December stock market rally could be coming, but the first half could be tough





Stock market strategists say there’s a good chance for a Santa Claus rally next month, but the market may not hand out many goodies to investors in the first part of next year. Some strategists see a bottom for equities in the first part of 2023, but others say key indices could avoid falling to new lows but remain volatile. The S&P 500 rallied above 4,000 on Tuesday and was holding above that level on Wednesday. Its recent intraday low of 3,491.58 was set on October 13th. “Most strategists are asking for 4,100, 4,150. But they’re also asking for new lows in the first quarter,” said Scott Redler, Chief Strategy Officer of T3Live.com. Redler tracks short-term technicals, and he said the market could experience weakness around first-quarter earnings, following a Santa Claus rally in the fourth quarter. “I think the Fed stops raising rates in the first quarter, but they have to leave them there for a whole year. That’s why next year could be so bad for equities,” he said. . The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its target federal funds rate by half a point in December and raise it again until it hits 5%. “Until things break, they have to keep it up there,” Redler said. He said one thing that could break would be if there was a big stock market selloff that involved the central bank. The federal funds rate range is currently 3.75% to 4%. Recession alert? Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said there is a high level of uncertainty about whether a recession is coming in the first part of 2023. For this reason, the outlook for equities does not are also unclear. “I don’t know. That’s the concern I have,” he said. “I think the Fed is going to end its rate-tightening policy pretty soon… in the first quarter of next year. I think the Fed could end up cutting rates by the end of the year. But with the yield spread being as wide as it is, it tells you that a recession is coming, and I wonder if the market is correctly predicting a recession.” Stovall was referring to the steep inversion of the Treasury yield curve, which means that short-term rates, like the 2-year Treasury yield, are well above long-term, like the 10-year. This is considered a recession warning. With the 10-year at around 3.73% on Wednesday, this so-called reversal was over 75 basis points. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point. Bank of America strategists cite this reversal and expectations of a mild recession next year as the reason for their negative call for equities for the first half. “We remain bearish risk assets in the first half, likely turning bullish in the second half; the market narrative shifts from inflation and rates ‘shocks’ of 22 to recession and credit ‘shocks’ in the first half of 23,” they wrote in a note. Then, they expect the bullish spikes in inflation, fed funds, bond yields and the dollar to take hold in the second half of the year and potentially trigger a new bull market. Finding a strategy to survive Stovall said the earnings outlook was already negative. He said analysts expected fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings to decline, followed by choppier weakness in the first half, then higher growth in the second half. I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv predicts a 0.4% decline in S&P 500 earnings in the fourth quarter. “We’re concerned in terms of earnings, but it’s not like the double-digit declines we saw in 2020 or 2008, when they were down 32% year-over-year,” Stovall said. Stovall said there hasn’t been a big selling crescendo in the current bear market. “We didn’t get the capitulation that we normally get in bear markets. However, we could avoid that capitulation if that bear market is only 25%,” he said. “If it ends up going deeper, we’ll get that capitulation.” Stovall said investors needed to find a strategy to get through the first half. Cost averaging, for example, involves investing a set amount of money at regular intervals over time, regardless of prices. “Because the first half is so uncertain, it’s probably a better time to average the dollar cost. An average first half of the dollar cost with a recovery expected in the second half,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/24/a-december-stock-rally-may-arrive-but-the-first-half-could-be-rough.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos