Dollar nears 3-month low, stocks climb after Fed tests brakes

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar plunged to a three-month low on Thursday after signals from the Federal Reserve of smaller interest rate hikes from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plow.

With Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving, it was up to Europe to continue the rebound in market confidence that has been building for more than a month.

At first it looked a bit rocky when London’s FTSE refused to budge, but there were just enough gains in the rest of Europe and Asia overnight to keep things going. .

At lunch, the MSCI index of 47-country global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) was at its highest level since mid-September, while yields on German and British government bonds, which determine borrowing costs for Europe, had fallen to their lowest levels since October and September respectively.

“Federal Reserve minutes have signaled that some sensible voices are trying to drown out Fed Chairman Powell’s relentless chant, ‘hike, hike, hike,'” UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. .

A “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers had agreed that it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, minutes released Wednesday showed, although Donovan stressed that there was no sign of a real stop yet and various Fed members thought rates might need to go “a bit higher” than expected.

Futures markets show investors now see US rates peaking just above 5% in May and are pricing in a roughly 75% chance the Fed will now move to 50 basis point hikes instead of the 75 base points that she was using recently.

Equivalent ECB minutes released on Thursday showed that its rate chiefs feared inflation was now taking hold in the euro zone.

“The data received so far suggests that the room to slow the pace of interest rate adjustments remains limited, even as we approach estimates of the ‘neutral’ rate,” one of the members said separately. most influential member of its board of directors, Isabel Schnabel.

For the currency markets, this meant that the 7-week sell-off in the dollar continued. /FRX

The euro hit $1.0447, bringing it closer to its recent four-month high at $1.0481, while the dollar weakened 0.6% against the Japanese yen at 138.70 yen and above. above $1.20 against the pound sterling.

“The dollar could remain under pressure for a bit longer, but is now likely to embed a good deal of Fed-related negatives,” ING analysts wrote.

Global Markets November Rally

TURKEY IN THANKSGIVING

The Fed was not the only target. The Swedish krona nudged higher as its central bank hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to 2.5% and signaled more next year. Read more

Germany’s closely watched Ifo business climate index also rose more than expected, following some upbeat data from France as well, while Turkey came as no surprise by slashing another 150 basis points its interest rates despite extremely high inflation of over 85%.

Turkey’s central bank has said it is marking the end of its cuts, but next year’s presidential elections are raising doubts that the lira has been brought back to a new record high.

Real Yields from Turkey

Overnight, Asian markets saw the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) and South Korean stocks (.KS11) rise around 1%.

The Bank of Korea had reduced its pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points. In Japan, data showed manufacturing activity contracted to its fastest level in two years.

Chinese property stocks (.HSMPI) also rose nearly 7%, after banks there pledged at least $38 billion in new credit lines to cash-strapped developers, although the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.25% as the country’s COVID cases continued. to surge.

In the oil market, prices were sliding towards a major support level established in September. If they break it, oil could drop to levels not seen since before the end of 2021.

Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $85.13. U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.2% to $77.74 a barrel. They had fallen more than 3% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) countries considered capping Russian oil prices above the current market level.

Recession fears remain intense. Wednesday’s post-Fed U.S. bond market moves had seen 10-year bond yields fall to a whopping 79 basis points short of two-year yields.

Such a curve inversion hasn’t been seen since the dot-com crash of 2000 and, on the face of it, is a signal that investors are expecting a deep economic slowdown in the months ahead.

Additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Robert Birsel, William Maclean

