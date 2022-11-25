The Colombian stock market is heading for another year in the red





Bogotá – The Colombian Stock Exchange (BCV) is in the doldrums, with fewer and fewer issuers playing a prominent role, trading volumes continue to decline and the government has failed to implement necessary changes to breathe new life into BCV. Four years ago, BCV traded an average of 160 billion pesos ($32.5 billion) a day in the stock market, and currently trades total around 40 billion pesos ($8.13 billion). per day. One of the major concerns is that the Colombian market could be considered a so-called frontier market, which happened a few years ago with the Peruvian stock market, which ended up being classified as a frontier market because the volumes traded daily were very small, making it unattractive to large foreign investors. A frontier market is a type of developing country that is more advanced than less developed countries, but still too small to be considered an emerging market. You could say that all countries that are not included in the MSCI All Country World Index are considered, at least from the perspective of institutional investors in developed markets, as frontier countries. If trading volumes continue to fall and BCV continues to lose its participation in the MSCI indices, Colombia risks being considered a frontier market, along with countries such as Argentina, Jamaica, Bulgaria , Kenya, Lebanon and Sir Lanka, among others. A flock of transmitters More than a decade has passed since the last primary issue of shares on the Colombian stock exchange, carried out by the airline Avianca in 2011. But in addition to the difficulties in attracting new issuers of shares, those that were already listed canceled their registration in the National Registry of Securities and Issuers. In fact, over the past 25 years, more than 100 issuers have left the local exchange. This year alone, Coomeva EPS, Productos Familia and Fondo Ganadero del Tolima have been removed from the list. In addition, the delisting of Valores Industriales and Cemex Latam Holdings shares has already been approved. In 2021, Avianca Holdings delisted after Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, and a year before, in the midst of the pandemic, Gas Natural and Tecnoglass delisted, while before that , Biomax withdrew from the list in 2019, and Valorem and Odinsa in 2018. Other issuers that have been delisted include Tejicondor (in 2022), Colpatria and Bavaria (in 2007), Cine Colombia (in 2008), Carulla (in 2010), Telefnica (in 2012), Interbolsa (in 2013), Helm Bank and Petrominerales (both in 2014), and Pacific Rubiales in 2016 and Isagn in 2017. A dry market In addition to the already low liquidity in the Colombian market, recent takeover bids launched by the Gilinski family on two GEA companies have also tarnished the local market, with the takeover bids further reducing the list of top issuers. Grupo Sura and Grupo Nutresa have become very low liquidity stocks in which small amounts traded produce price swings of up to double digits. According to the classification of the Financial Superintendency of Colombia, the country’s financial regulator, there are only seven stocks with high liquidity in the Colombian market: Ecopetrol, Bancolombia Preference and Ordinary, ISA, Grupo Aval Preference, Celsia and Grupo Argos Ordinary. There are 24 others that are of medium negotiability, 7 of low negotiability, 9 of minimum negotiability and another 28 that are never traded in the Colombian market.

