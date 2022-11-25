Black Friday shopping kicks off as inflation loomsExBulletin







. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images Black Friday, the unofficial shopping holiday that’s either a boon or a drag, depending on who you ask, faces yet another test on its winding path to secure Americans’ affection. Two years ago, fear of catching coronavirus kept many shoppers out of stores. Last year, consumers bought early for fear of not getting what they needed amid supply chain clogs. And this year, another global phenomenon is emerging: inflation. Although the decline in the economy has slowed in recent months and the labor market appears strong, prices for food, rent, gas and other basic necessities remain high. A survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that the number of shoppers who say the economy is having a big impact on their holiday plans has reached 60%, the highest level since the Great Recession of 2008-2009. But even with shifting priorities, consumer shopping habits have remained resilient. A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected to visit stores from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber ​​Monday, nearly 8 million more than when the NRF began tracking data in 2017. he average buyer always plans to spend over $800 on everything from gifts to decorations. Many say they will be more selective about what they buy, in many cases swapping cheaper products and cheaper stores. “Consumers want better prices, so they’re waiting on the sidelines,” DataWeave Analytics’ Krish Thyagarajan told NPR’s Alina Selukh on morning edition. “It’s really going to come down to whether the stores blink first or the retailers first.” Vivek Pandya, who tracks online shopping for Adobe Analytics, told NPR that computers and electronics are expected to get the biggest discounts, averaging one-third. Shoppers are also increasingly tapping into their savings for holiday purchases, turning more to “buy now, pay later” services such as Afterpay that offer users installment plans. Many are also running out of credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is raising rates to cool the US economy. Overall, credit card balances are at their highest in 20 years. Isela Dalencia, who was shopping for household essentials such as detergent at a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, earlier this week, told The Associated Press she was delaying buying holiday gifts until Cyber ​​Monday the Monday after Thanksgiving when online sales will increase. Then she will still wait until the week before Christmas to get the best deals, unlike last year when she started shopping before Black Friday. “I shop less,” Dalencia said, noting that she will spend about $700 on Christmas gifts this year, a third less than last year. Katie Leach, a social worker in Manhattan, was also scouring the aisles of Walmart but as usual will begin her holiday shopping in the first week of December. This time, however, she will rely more on bargains, her credit card and “buy now, pay later” services to get through the shopping season due to soaring prices for food and other household expenses. which affect its results. “The money isn’t going as far as last year,” Leach said. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

