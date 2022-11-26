AgeX Therapeutics Receives Deadline Extension to Comply with Exchange’s Continuing Listing Requirements





ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AgeX: NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapies for aging and human regeneration, today announced that on November 22, 2022, it received a notification from NYSE American staff (the Bourse) indicating that the Bourse had accepted a revised listing compliance plan from AgeX and granted AgeX an extension of time to regain compliance with the Bourse’s continuing listing standards, as set out in Section 1003( a)(i) and (ii) of the Exchange Company Guide by increasing its equity not less than $4,000,000. Exchange staff will periodically review AgeX’s compliance with the plan milestones. If AgeX is not in compliance with the Continuing Listing Standards by May 17, 2023, or if AgeX does not progress in accordance with the plan during the plan period, the Exchange will initiate delisting proceedings, as appropriate. AgeX intends to arrange for its Common Shares to be listed on a broker-dealer electronic quotation system if its Common Shares are delisted from the Exchange. About AgeX Therapeutics AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies to treat human diseases to increase lifespan and combat the effects of aging. AgeXs PureStem and UniverCyte’s manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, ready-to-use pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for type II diabetes. AgeX’s breakthrough Longevity-Induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) platform aims to unleash cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes in tissue. HyStem is AgeXs delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem or other cell therapies into the body. AgeX seeks opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its extensive intellectual property heritage and proprietary technology platforms and therapeutic product candidates. For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebookand Youtube. Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. , expectations, estimates should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and, as such, must be evaluated with the many uncertainties that affect the businesses of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, in particular those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. cautionary information found in more detail in the Risk Factors section of AgeX’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at ‘address www.sec.gov). AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changes in events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

