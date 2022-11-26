The London Stock Exchange has lost interest in its cash stock markets

Maggie Pagano’s article comparing the London and Paris stock exchanges is a tour de force, but I would add two other factors that seem to particularly affect London.

Firstly, as is now better understood, since the LDI debacle, UK pension funds have moved away from holding equity investments in the long term and, in my view, this is making it increasingly difficult to raise large amounts of new equity. for all but the hippest businesses.

Secondly, I am not convinced that the London Stock Exchange is more interested in its cash equity markets because since its purchase of the data business, Refinitive, it is becoming an increasingly smaller part of its revenue stream. I certainly never hear much from the CEO of LSE about the importance and enthusiasm he places on his stock markets, but maybe I’m reading the wrong posts!

Stephen Hazell-Smith, Kent

While you’re right about the errors in the recent claim that Paris has overtaken London in stock market size, the relevant comparison is certainly with all the eurozone financial centers as a whole, as these are in going to be fully integrated for trading. and for settlement purposes?

John Stevens

Abolish the lords

In a modern democracy, an appointed second chamber made up of cronies, party backers and people without any obvious merit is a disgrace. Never mind that the wider electorate has little interest in the place, but that it is the backdrop for a wider public concern about what many see as a discredited political class. If our democratic system is to regain public esteem, the abolition of an antiquated chamber would be part of the progress in restoring credibility. What a pity that the Conservative Party is so lacking in policies for change that it has not come forward with its own proposals.

The Right Honorable Sir John Wheeler, DL

Offshore wind is not the cheapest form of energy

Caitlin Allen’s comments that offshore wind is now the cheapest form of energy in the UK are wrong for several reasons:

First, the contracts enjoyed by the energy companies are one-sided, and it would seem that, although the network must buy their electricity each time they produce it at pre-agreed prices (even if the network has no no need for production), they are free to sell elsewhere at higher prices if they wish.

Second, they are unable to supply electricity whenever the grid requires it. This means that they do not offer an alternative to the ever-available fossil fuels or nuclear energy.

Third, for any of the so-called green energy sources to be competitive with fossil or nuclear energy, it would have to design, build and maintain sufficient electricity storage so that its output is always available. Nobody knows yet how much it would cost, or even if it is possible to have enough storage capacity. Suffice it to say that the cost of storing a megawatt-hour of electricity is likely to be at least the same as the capital cost of generating a megawatt-hour of electricity in the first place. These additional investments will require a return one way or another and should be considered part of the cost of generating electricity from unreliable sources.

More alternative energy will make the problem worse, not better, since every megawatt of green capacity must be backed up by a megawatt of standby capacity (which will be powered or powered by fossil fuels). Each spare capacity unit must be maintained all year round even when it is not in use, which means that when it is called upon to supply electricity because the wind is not blowing or the sun is not not shine, the unit cost is a multiple of what it would be if the plant operated year-round, when annual maintenance costs would be amortized over a full year’s production, rather than the proportion of l year when green energy supplies are not available.

Caitlin’s statement that offshore wind is now subsidy-free completely misses these aspects of the energy supply crisis we are currently facing. These are simple technical and accounting facts of life that the current debate completely ignores. The offshore wind industry can only qualify for subsidy-free when it is able to supply electricity all year round, when it is needed, in all weathers and at any time of the day or night, under contractual conditions freely entered into with the grid on terms acceptable to the grid and following open competition.

We are so far from that, and yet the power of the green lobby has been so great that even high-quality outlets like Reaction toddle the party line unchallenged.

We are going to sink deeper and deeper into a hole of our own unless commentators like you start to think more clearly and provide intellectual support and cover to the few of our MPs who understand the nature of the problem, so that they can begin to reverse this terrible mess.

Marc Tyndall

