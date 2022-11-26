10 exchange-traded funds to gain exposure to the US stock market

Buying low and selling high remains the proven formula for making money in the stock market. Easier said than done, picking and choosing the right stocks for the portfolio may not be an easy task for all investors. There are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to help investors make a relatively better bet on stock markets. The US stock market offers several ETFs across different market caps, sectors, and themes. If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio with US stocks, these ETFs can be a good place to start.

An ETF is a kind of type of mutual fund that tracks a certain index and by investing in it, you end up buying all the stocks in the index in the same proportion as those held in the index. ETFs are low-cost investments that provide simultaneous exposure to several stocks belonging to the same index. They take many different forms and often track many indices and industries. They even have a separate stock symbol, much like stocks. Units of an ETF can only be bought or sold on the stock exchange during trading hours.

The majority of ETFs are benchmarked against leading stock indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000. Some ETFs have benchmarks against particular sectors, including oil sectors and energy or real estate.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, also known as the SPY ETF, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 Index, a diversified group of large-cap US companies operating in eleven key sectors. You can gain exposure to some of the largest US stocks by investing in SPY ETFs, which are generally considered the single best indicator of large cap US stocks. Information technology, healthcare and communication services make up the top three sectors in the S&P 500, accounting for around 50% of the index, while Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are the top three index picks in terms of weight.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF tracks the investment performance of an index composed of large cap US stocks. The benchmark is the S&P 500 index.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Invests in stocks from the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest US companies. The goal is to closely track index performance, which is considered an indicator of the overall performance of US equities. VOO’s expense ratio is 0.03%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

DIA tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), sometimes known as the Dow 30, which is a price-weighted index of 30 large-cap US stocks. The Dow 30 is a distinctive index that differs slightly from some of the other major US indices. The Dow 30 index only includes companies based in the United States. According to the S&P Indices website, “A stock is only added to the index if the company has an excellent reputation, shows sustained growth, and attracts a large number of investors.” Unlike other indices, the Dow 30 selection is not governed by quantitative or market capitalization rules.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWM)

The Russell 2000 Index, which includes 2000 small cap companies, is the one to use if you as an investor want to diversify into US small cap stocks. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) provides investors with exposure to all Russell 2000 (IWM) stocks.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF tracks the investment performance of an index composed of large and mid cap US stocks that exhibit growth characteristics. Exposure to US companies whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. The expense ratio is 0.18%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

You can access the entire US stock market, including small-, mid-, and large-cap growth and value companies, through the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). VTI gives you exposure to over 3900 stocks from the US stock market, including the Nasdaq 100, Dow 30, Russell 2000 and S&P 500.

The top five industries for VTI are Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Healthcare and Financials. Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Tesla Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., NVIDIA Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Johnson & Johnson are some of the top holdings. .

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth ETF tracks the investment performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the growth stocks of large US companies. Vanguard Growth ETF is an exchange-traded share class of the Vanguard Growth Index Fund. The expense ratio is 0.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF

The fund’s objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones US Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index. Effective as of market close on March 10, 2022, this ETF was subject to a 2-for-1 forward stock split, which increased the number of shares outstanding and decreased the net asset value ( NAV) per share. The stock split did not affect returns or change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

Invesco QQQ Trust

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is one such ETF that gives you access to all 100 Nasdaq companies with a single investment. The Invesco QQQ exchange-traded fund tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index which, based on market capitalization, consists of 100 of the largest domestic and foreign non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Meta and Tesla are QQQ’s top five holdings.