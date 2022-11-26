Business
10 exchange-traded funds to gain exposure to the US stock market
Buying low and selling high remains the proven formula for making money in the stock market. Easier said than done, picking and choosing the right stocks for the portfolio may not be an easy task for all investors. There are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to help investors make a relatively better bet on stock markets. The US stock market offers several ETFs across different market caps, sectors, and themes. If you’re looking to diversify your portfolio with US stocks, these ETFs can be a good place to start.
An ETF is a kind of type of mutual fund that tracks a certain index and by investing in it, you end up buying all the stocks in the index in the same proportion as those held in the index. ETFs are low-cost investments that provide simultaneous exposure to several stocks belonging to the same index. They take many different forms and often track many indices and industries. They even have a separate stock symbol, much like stocks. Units of an ETF can only be bought or sold on the stock exchange during trading hours.
The majority of ETFs are benchmarked against leading stock indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000. Some ETFs have benchmarks against particular sectors, including oil sectors and energy or real estate.
Also read: Fed minutes could set tone for US stock market through year-end
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, also known as the SPY ETF, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 Index, a diversified group of large-cap US companies operating in eleven key sectors. You can gain exposure to some of the largest US stocks by investing in SPY ETFs, which are generally considered the single best indicator of large cap US stocks. Information technology, healthcare and communication services make up the top three sectors in the S&P 500, accounting for around 50% of the index, while Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are the top three index picks in terms of weight.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF tracks the investment performance of an index composed of large cap US stocks. The benchmark is the S&P 500 index.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Invests in stocks from the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest US companies. The goal is to closely track index performance, which is considered an indicator of the overall performance of US equities. VOO’s expense ratio is 0.03%.
Also Read: The US Stock Market Offers Investors Unique Opportunities to Diversify Their Portfolio
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)
DIA tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), sometimes known as the Dow 30, which is a price-weighted index of 30 large-cap US stocks. The Dow 30 is a distinctive index that differs slightly from some of the other major US indices. The Dow 30 index only includes companies based in the United States. According to the S&P Indices website, “A stock is only added to the index if the company has an excellent reputation, shows sustained growth, and attracts a large number of investors.” Unlike other indices, the Dow 30 selection is not governed by quantitative or market capitalization rules.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWM)
The Russell 2000 Index, which includes 2000 small cap companies, is the one to use if you as an investor want to diversify into US small cap stocks. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) provides investors with exposure to all Russell 2000 (IWM) stocks.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF tracks the investment performance of an index composed of large and mid cap US stocks that exhibit growth characteristics. Exposure to US companies whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. The expense ratio is 0.18%.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
You can access the entire US stock market, including small-, mid-, and large-cap growth and value companies, through the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). VTI gives you exposure to over 3900 stocks from the US stock market, including the Nasdaq 100, Dow 30, Russell 2000 and S&P 500.
The top five industries for VTI are Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Healthcare and Financials. Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Tesla Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., NVIDIA Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Johnson & Johnson are some of the top holdings. .
Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth ETF tracks the investment performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the growth stocks of large US companies. Vanguard Growth ETF is an exchange-traded share class of the Vanguard Growth Index Fund. The expense ratio is 0.04%.
Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF
The fund’s objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones US Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index. Effective as of market close on March 10, 2022, this ETF was subject to a 2-for-1 forward stock split, which increased the number of shares outstanding and decreased the net asset value ( NAV) per share. The stock split did not affect returns or change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.
Invesco QQQ Trust
The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is one such ETF that gives you access to all 100 Nasdaq companies with a single investment. The Invesco QQQ exchange-traded fund tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index which, based on market capitalization, consists of 100 of the largest domestic and foreign non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Meta and Tesla are QQQ’s top five holdings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/investing-abroad/featured-stories/10-exchange-traded-funds-to-take-exposure-in-us-stock-market/2893059/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 exchange-traded funds to gain exposure to the US stock market
- Replacing Big Tech with Big Brother is not the answer
- Scientists rediscover lost pigeon species in Papua New Guinea
- Mass protests against Xi Jinping’s zero Covid policy rock China’s Xinjiang region
- New this week: Lizzo, ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘The Woman King’
- Officially, Joko Widodo revokes the presidential decree concerning the investment in alcohol
- USA beat England at the World Cup
- Google’s most searched celebrity list 2022: Amber Heard tops, Johnny Depp second
- Hollywood makes holidays synonymous with family. But not families like mine.
- Slate’s Decoder Ring about the viral dress.
- Men’s Hockey Awarded in OT in Vermont
- What is the Google Play Store for Pakistani users?