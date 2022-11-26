G7 price cap on Russian oil won’t have big impact on Moscow: analysts

Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of Slovakia’s largest mineral oil refinery, Slovnaft, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The Group of 7 countries are in talks to cap Russian oil at $65 and $70 a barrel, but analysts say this is unlikely to have a significant impact on Moscow’s oil revenues, even if approved.

Prices at those levels are close to what Asian markets are currently paying Russia, which is at a “big discount,” said Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president of gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie. .

“These levels of discounts are certainly in line with what the discounts in the market already are. It’s something that doesn’t seem, as placed, as if it were will have an effect [on Moscow] whether the price is so high.”

Russia threatened to do so does not supply oil countries setting and approving price caps.

“Given that Russian (Urals) oil is trading at $6065/bbl, the proposed price cap is already in line with current market conditions,” said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy products research at the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In a Thursday note, he said current Russian oil shipments face minimal disruption from the European Union, which refuses transportation and insurance services.

He agreed that the price cap discussed will do little to deter Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

“Russia’s maritime oil exports increased to China, India and Turkey at the expense of advanced economies after the war in Ukraine,” he added.