G7 price cap on Russian oil won’t have big impact on Moscow: analysts
Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of Slovakia’s largest mineral oil refinery, Slovnaft, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Joe Clamar | AFP | Getty Images
The Group of 7 countries are in talks to cap Russian oil at $65 and $70 a barrel, but analysts say this is unlikely to have a significant impact on Moscow’s oil revenues, even if approved.
Prices at those levels are close to what Asian markets are currently paying Russia, which is at a “big discount,” said Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president of gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie. .
“These levels of discounts are certainly in line with what the discounts in the market already are. It’s something that doesn’t seem, as placed, as if it were will have an effect [on Moscow] whether the price is so high.”
Russia threatened to do so does not supply oil countries setting and approving price caps.
“Given that Russian (Urals) oil is trading at $6065/bbl, the proposed price cap is already in line with current market conditions,” said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy products research at the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
In a Thursday note, he said current Russian oil shipments face minimal disruption from the European Union, which refuses transportation and insurance services.
He agreed that the price cap discussed will do little to deter Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
“Russia’s maritime oil exports increased to China, India and Turkey at the expense of advanced economies after the war in Ukraine,” he added.
In fact, he said the price cap being discussed was higher than the markets expected.
“Oil prices ended lower overnight after the EU discussed a Russian oil price cap between $6,570 a barrel, a price range higher than markets expected and at levels that will reduce the risk of disruptions from EU sanctions on Russian oil shipments,” Dhar said. .
There was similar skepticism about the EU’s proposed cap on natural gas prices. Several EU member states have argued against the effectiveness of the €275 per megawatt-hour price cap, with some saying it is unrealistic to keep gas prices at such high levels for so long.
The bloc is seeking to keep petrol prices from skyrocketing as consumers are already grappling with the rising cost of living.
G-7 policymakers have a difficult balancing act to do.
It seems to me that [the G-7] err on the side of caution by setting it high rather than low to avoid aggravating the inflationary spiral.
Pavel Molchanov
Energy Analyst at Raymond James
If the prices are set too high, they will be meaningless and may have no impact on Russia, but if the price cap is too low, it could lead to a physical reduction in the supply of Russian oil on the global market, said Raymond James. analyst Pavel Molchanov.
A lower price cap “means more inflation, more consumer discontent and more monetary tightening,” Molchanov pointed out.
“It seems to me that [the G-7] err on the side of caution by setting it high rather than low to avoid aggravating the inflationary spiral.”
Official data last week showed UK inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, higher than expected, as energy prices, among other factors, continued to weigh on households and businesses.
Downside Risks to the Current Forecast
If EU members agree to the proposed cap, Dhar expects the price of oil to fall below $95 a barrel for the last quarter of 2022.
Oil prices were slightly higher on Friday afternoon Asia time.Brent crude futures rose 0.35% to settle at $85.64 a barrel, while the US. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 0.55% to $78.37 a barrel.
“Our price forecast assumes that EU sanctions accompanied by a Russian oil price cap will cause enough supply disruptions to offset lingering global growth concerns.”
The European bloc has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia since Moscow began its unprovoked war against neighboring Ukraine in late February.
Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 a barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing growing Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations’ plan to cap Russian oil prices.
