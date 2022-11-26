Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line







New York

CNN

—

Customers who need flight information or want to change their travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and speak to an agent, the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. As of last week, the ultra low-cost airline said it had switched to fully digital communications. Customers seeking assistance or information from the carrier should address with an online chatbot, social networks or WhatsApp. Those who need to speak to a live agent can use the carriers 24/7 chat tool. We’ve found that most customers prefer to communicate through digital channels, spokeswoman Jennifer F. de la Cruz said in a statement, saying they can now receive information as quickly and efficiently as possible. Frontier is known for its cost-cutting measures, such as charging seat assignments in advance and for hand luggage that exceed the size rules of the carriers. (He checks their dimensions when you board). Customers who call the customer service phone number are now greeted with an automated message that says, At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently too, that’s why we make it easy to find what you need on Flyfrontier.com or our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7. Its low-cost competitors, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Airlines, still use call centers with live agents. It’s no wonder Frontier wants to get rid of phone customer service. The Department of Transportation said in November it was imposing $7.25 million in fines on six airlines for extreme delays in reimbursing passengers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The only US carrier was Frontier, which was fined $2.2 million by the agency. Frontier recently launched an unlimited annual flight pass currently for $799, although it comes with caveats, such as blackout periods centered around holidays. Customers also cannot book a domestic flight more than one day in advance. It is not the only operator without a call center for its customers. Breeze Airways, an airline founded in 2018 by JetBlues David Neeleman, hasn’t even have a call center phone number. Customers are advised to contact the carrier via Facebook Messenger, SMS, email or they can make changes to their flights on its app and website. CNN Geneva Sands and Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

