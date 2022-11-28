Benefits of Skrill Virtual Card

For security reasons, virtual cards have become a new trend for online transactions. A virtual card is a digital card stored in an electronic device and can be used to make contactless payments in stores or online. A virtual card usually has a unique number, expiry date, and a CVC. One of the virtual card providers you can consider is Skrill.

How to Create a Skrill Virtual Account

Wondering how to get skrill virtual card ? You need to sign up for a Skrill account if you don’t have one. To sign up, you must be a resident of the US or EU member states or SEPA region. If you meet these requirements, then you can apply for a Skrill virtual card online. Once you have signed up for a Skrill account, log in and locate “Add Card”.

Fill in all the details and then select the currency you normally use. Selecting the currency you often use will save you costs associated with currency conversion. Once you have created a Skrill card, a 16-digit number will be generated. You will also get a security code (CVV) and an expiry date.

What are the Benefits of the Skrill Virtual Card?

Gives You Control over Your Card

With a Skrill virtual card, you have control over your virtual card. You can lock and unlock your virtual card anytime. Unlike physical cards where you will need to contact your bank to lock or unlock your card, Skrill virtual card gives you control over when to lock or unlock it.

You Don’t Need to Carry Your Card

The other advantage you get with a Skrill virtual card is that you don’t need to carry your card everywhere you go. You can leave your wallet at home and yet make in-store and online purchases. All you need is to carry an electronic device like a phone or a tablet.

They are Secure

Virtual cards are secure compared to credit and debit cards for the reason that they are virtual. Skrill has a Lock function you can use to lock and unlock your Skrill virtual card online in case you suspect its security has been compromised. You can then create another Skrill virtual card with much ease and convenience.

Budgeting

Skrill virtual card comes with a budgeting feature. You organize the way you spend your funds by budgeting for them. All you need to do is to upload your funds to your virtual prepaid card and then budget for them. Skrill prepaid card will only spend the amount you have uploaded thereby avoiding overspending. Besides, the card allows you to track your spending.

Flexibility

Skrill is a very flexible virtual prepaid card that you can use everywhere all over the world where MasterCard is accepted. You can use the card to spend like paying for shopping in stores and online. You can also deposit funds into your account and use them instantly using Skrill virtual card.

Faster Transactions

Skrill prepaid card also helps you make faster transactions in stores and online. You can load cash onto your prepaid virtual card and start spending online and you can see your transactions in real time. You don’t have to wait for hours or days to have payments processed.

Instant Activation

Unlike debit cards and credit cards, you can activate your Skrill card instantly. You don’t have to wait for your card to arrive to start making transactions. You can start using your Skrill virtual card immediately after you have created it.

